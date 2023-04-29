Joel Embiid Injury Status: Doc Rivers shares latest update on 76ers' superstar 

Joel Embiid might not be available for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics. The Philadelphia 76ers center has been dealing with knee issues for over a week, which is why he's doubtful for the upcoming matchup.

"If I was a betting man, I'd probably say doubtful, at least for Game 1," Doc Rivers said regarding Embiid's injury status, per Derek Bodner.

The six-time All-Star missed Game 4 of the first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. Even without him, the Sixers ended up sweeping their opponents, but the next series will be much tougher and they will need all the help they can get.

Joel Embiid injury status against the Boston Celtics has not been 100% confirmed

The Boston Celtics finished the regular season with the second-best record in the league and will have a home-court advantage over the Philadelphia 76ers. Due to this, the first game of the series will be played in Boston.

The Sixers will need to win at least one game on the road to win the series. However, this task may be impossible without Joel Embiid, who's one of the best players in the league and the MVP frontrunner.

The big man has done a fantastic job against the Celtics this season. He appeared in four games, averaging 36.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. In fact, one of his highest-scoring games, a 52-point game, came against Boston.

Embiid is arguably the best scorer in the league as he won the second straight scoring title in the 2022-23 season. However, the big man is also a fantastic defender, which is why the Sixers need him to recover as soon as possible.

The Celtics are one of the toughest teams in the league, so stopping their offense will be crucial to the Sixers' success.

Joel Embiid's injury status hasn't been confirmed yet (Image via Getty Images)

The Sixers played their last game on Saturday and will have more than a week of rest before they face Boston. However, it doesn't seem that this is enough time for the four-time All-NBA player to recover and get back to his 100%.

The big man missed 16 games in the regular season. Surprisingly, the Philadelphia 76ers were 11-5 in these games. Furthermore, they are 1-0 in the playoffs without Embiid.

It's important to add that Joel Embiid's injury status has not been 100% confirmed. Considering that Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals is on Monday, the team will give him a bit more time to recover before revealing his final status.

