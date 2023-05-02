Joel Embiid Injury Status: Doc Rivers shares latest update on 76ers' superstar return

Joel Embiid's status heading into Game 2 on Wednesday remains a concern after the Philadelphia 76ers star missed the past two games. On the heels of James Harden's monster performance that saw the 76ers pick up a 119-115 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, momentum is on Philly's side.

On Tuesday morning, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers shared an update on Embiid's status, saying that the Game 1 win won't impact the team's decision. ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported:

"Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is working out this afternoon, and the team will see how his knee responds tomorrow. Rivers expects Embiid’s status to remain the same for Game 2, but that last night’s result won’t impact how the Sixers proceed — said it will only be a health decision."

This comes in the wake of news surfacing that the injury Joel Embiid suffered in Game 3 of the first round was more serious than previously thought. Although he's been diagnosed with a sprained LCL, other reports have indicated that the injury may be more severe.

How has Joel Embiid's injury status changed since Game 3?

Given that the Philadelphia 76ers swept the Brooklyn Nets, many held out hope that by the time the second round started, Joel Embiid's status would change. Embiid, however, has yet to do much on the court besides stationary shooting.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania on FanDuelTV, Embiid recently underwent a platelet-rich plasma treatment:

"I'm told he did have PRP last week in that knee. He participated in parts of practice on Sunday, which is a good step, but he has a pretty serious LCL sprain that he was diagnosed with on April 21st. It was more than a Grade 1 LCL ligament sprain.

"So, he's done some shooting on the floor the last few days. But this is the legend of Joel Embiid when you think about it; he's had a propensity of playing through pain."

So far, according to NBA.com, the Philadelphia 76ers have not submitted their injury report for Tuesday. When the report comes out, fans will have a clearer indication of whether or not Embiid will try to play through the pain.

Based on the fact that there's uncertainty regarding whether or not Embiid returns this series, many aren't holding out hope that he returns for Game 2 in Boston.

The Celtics will look to even the series in Game 2. On the flip side, with James Harden going off for 45 points in Game 1, fans seem to have hope that the team can get it done in his absence.

