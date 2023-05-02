When is NBA 2023 MVP announcement today? Nominees and timings explored

The 2023 NBA MVP will be announced on Tuesday. The prestigious award will be given to either Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic. All three of them have done a great job and deserve the award, but only one can win it.

The title of Most Valuable Player is the most important individual award of the regular season. Due to this, many basketball fans cannot wait for the player to be announced.

This year, there is no NBA awards show. Instead, the MVP will be announced on TNT shortly before Game 2 between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks. The exact time of the announcement is 7 PM Eastern Time.

Joel Embiid is the only NBA MVP finalist that hasn't won the award before

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have both been named the Most Valuable Player in the past. Each of them has won it twice, but the 2023 award might go to Joel Embiid.

Embiid played fantastic basketball in the 2022-23 regular season and led the league in scoring for the second straight year. Besides his amazing offense, the Philadelphia 76ers big man has been great on defense as well.

Embiid could become the first Sixer since Allen Iverson to win the award (Image via Getty Images)

The NBA on TNT crew has already announced the winners for all the other regular-season awards. Due to this, it's time to announce the winner of the biggest invidivual award on Tuesday night.

Many fans and analysts believe that Embiid is the frontrunner to win the award. If this happens, he will be the fifth player in the Philadelphia 76ers history to be named the MVP. The last Sixer to win the award was Allen Iverson in 2001.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team to the best record in the league (Image via Getty Images)

Here is a comparison between all three MVP candidates:

Joel Embiid : 33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.2 BPG

: 33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.2 BPG Nikola Jokic : 24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.7 BPG

: 24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.7 BPG Giannis Antetokounmpo: 31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Jokic led the Denver Nuggets (53-29) to the best record in the Western Conference, while Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) had the best record in the entire league.

Despite being the third-best team in the East, the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) finished the regular season with a better record than the Nuggets. Embiid's second consecutive scoring title has also given him an advantage over the other finalists.

The truth is that all of these players put on amazing performances during the regular season and could end up winning the MVP award. However, there can only be one winner, and we'll find him out shortly before the first game on Tuesday.

