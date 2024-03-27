Joel Embiid Injury Update: Latest on former MVP’s status against LA Clippers (March 27)

Joel Embiid did not travel with the Philadelphia 76ers on their recent four-game road trip. He will be out once again for the Sixers home game against the LA Clippers on Wednesday night as he remains out with a knee injury. There has been no confirmation of his return, and the Sixers have yet to shut him down for the season.

The Sixers have lost three of their last four games and are coming off a 108-96 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Before that, they beat the LA Clippers on Sunday in a stunning 121-107 upset.

Joel Embiid Injury Update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recent reports have not confirmed when Embiid will return. NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter John Clark reported that the center could return in two to three weeks.

Embiid has been out since reinjuring his knee in a game against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. The Sixers are 10-16 without Embiid. The team has slipped from a solid top four in the East seeding to now battling for play-in spots. Philadelphia is eighth in the East, 1.5 games back of the top six safety.

Expand Tweet

The Sixers clearly miss the big man. He averaged 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season before his injury.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid underwent surgery on his injured left knee on Feb. 6. He has been out rehabbing the knee since then. The surgery was done to repair a torn meniscus, and he has yet to return to contact drills or scrimmage play.

Embiid needed surgery after suffering a tough fall against the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga landed awkwardly on Embiid’s leg as both fought over a loose ball on the floor.

Embiid could still return for the playoffs. However, the Sixers are getting dangerously close to missing the postseason as they are currently in play-in position. Two losses in the Play-In Tournament, and they will not have a first round series for Embiid to return to.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Concerns

Joel Embiid is not the only injury issue the Sixers are dealing with, as De’Anthony Melton has been out due to back problems. Coach Nick Nurse said there is no update on his potential return.

Kelly Oubre is a game-time decision on Wednesday with a shoulder injury. Robert Covington is out against the Clippers with a knee injury.

Tyrese Maxey is back and healthy but missed time with a concussion. If he gets a second head injury, he could be held out for an extended time.

The Sixers cannot afford to rest for the remaining regular season games if they want to get out of the Play-In Tournament. They have lost six of their last 10 and will need to turn things around to get back into the top six and a spot in the first round of the playoffs.