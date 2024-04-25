Joel Embiid Injury Update: Latest on reigning NBA MVP's status for Game 3 vs Knicks (April 25)

Joel Embiid is available for Game 3 against the New York Knicks on Thursday. The reigning NBA MVP is laboring through a knee injury that impacted him in the first two games. Embiid almost reaggravated it in Game 1, but he completed the contest and was available for the next one.

In two games, he has averaged 31.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals, but shooting a measly 39.2%, including 23% from 3. Nevertheless, Embiid has stayed aggressive in his approach to get to the foul line, making 24 trips and converting 19 attempts.

The Sixers are down 2-0 and will need a more efficient performance from Embiid to bother the Knicks' defense.

Joel Embiid injury update: Reigning MVP's status revealed for Game 3 (April 25)

Embiid is available to play against the Knicks in Game 3. He was on the injury report, citing left knee injury recovery. It's the same knee that needed surgery for an MCL tear he sustained on Jan. 30 against the Golden State Warriors after forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on the injured knee in the fourth quarter.

Embiid returned on April 2 against the OKC Thunder and has missed two games since. He nearly reaggravated it twice since then. The first time was against the Orlando Magic on April 12, and the second in Game 1 of the Knicks-76ers series on Saturday.

Joel Embiid suffers freak eye injury during Game 2

While Joel Embiid continues to deal with his left knee issue during the 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series between the 76ers and Knicks, a potential eye injury added to his woes in Game 2. Embiid got hit in his face near his eye on a rebound attempt by teammate Kelly Oubre Jr.

After that play, Embiid struggled to shut his left eye. Slow-motion replays showed the 76ers star checking the issue, which is potentially nerve-related.

Sports Doctor Brian Sutterer believes Embiid may have suffered nerve damage/injury after he spotted the Sixers center had no wrinkles over his left eye.

Meanwhile, Nick Nurse said he has no update on the eye injury. However, he revealed Joel Embiid was "feeling okay." The Sixers haven't cited the eye issue on the injury report, which means it's not a significant problem.

Embiid remains likely to suit up, barring a setback closer to tipoff.

