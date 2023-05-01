Joel Embiid injury update: NBA insider gives the latest on Philadelphia 76ers star's status

Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful leading up to Game 1 of Philadelphia’s contest against the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are -9.5 point favorites, which is a sign that Embiid will not play on Monday. Embiid is the only notable injury to keep track of before tip-off.

NBA insider Shams Charania gave an update and more details of Embiid’s injury when he appeared on FanDuel TV on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He is doubtful right now. Everything with Joel Embidd is fluid. He's a warrior and it is playoff time,” said Charania.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania From Run It Back on @FanDuelTV : The latest surrounding 76ers star Joel Embiid, who, sources say, underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment on his injured knee as part of his recovery process: From Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: The latest surrounding 76ers star Joel Embiid, who, sources say, underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment on his injured knee as part of his recovery process: https://t.co/EWsEuETHn6

Shams Charania details Embiid’s injury history

Charania said Embiid has gone through heavy treatment on his knee and was limited during the team’s activities.

“I am told he had PRP treatment to that knee but he did participate in parts of practice on Sunday, which is a good step,” said Charania.

This is not the first knee injury Embiid has dealt with.

“He does have a pretty serious LCL sprain, which he was diagnosed with on April 21. It was more than a grade one LCL sprain. He has done some shooting on the floor the past couple days."

If Embiid pulls off the heroics, it would not be the first time the big man has played through injury.

“This is the legend of Joel Embiid. He has a propensity to play through pain. In 2021, he played through a torn meniscus during the playoffs. Last year, he played through an orbital fracture and a torn ligament in his thumb."

Despite his history of playing through pain, Charania said it seems unlikely Joel Embiid will be available.

“There is some thought around this team that it would be a miracle if he showed up on the floor tonight,” concluded Charania.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Sixers are planning to list Joel Embiid (sprained knee) as doubtful for Game 1 vs. Boston on Monday, sources tell ESPN. The Sixers are planning to list Joel Embiid (sprained knee) as doubtful for Game 1 vs. Boston on Monday, sources tell ESPN.

Joel Embiid missed Game 4 of the first-round series, but the Sixers were able to win without their MVP. He averaged 20.0 points and 11.3 rebounds and four assists per game during the series with the Nets.

The Celtics will be without Danilo Ganillari, who has been out all season. No other players are listed on the injury report.

Poll : 0 votes