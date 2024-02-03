Joel Embiid injury update: Philadelphia 76ers star' faces critical decision on surgery amid meniscus injury

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Thursday that Joel Embiid, the reigning MVP of the league, has suffered a torn meniscus. The news took many by surprise and ignited quite a bit of debate regarding the perception surrounding his decision to sit out against the Denver Nuggets shortly before. Since then, the question has been, how long will Embiid be out?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with a "displaced flap of the meniscus" in his left knee. This puts Embiid in a difficult position, where he must choose whether to undergo surgery or simply try to rehab his knee.

While it seemed the reigning MVP was likely to miss out on the 65-game minimum eligibility to win regular season awards, now it is almost guaranteed. Whether he chooses to undergo surgery or rehab the injury, he would likely miss considerable time.

According to the report, Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers and his orthopedic specialists are expected to decide by Monday. The news puts the 76ers in a difficult spot heading into the All-Star break.

Although the week off will give Joel Embiid extra time to recover without missing games, as we have seen in the past, meniscus tears are hard to predict.

Looking at Joel Embiid's recent knee pain leading up to meniscus tear and how the injury has given other players trouble in the past

According to Shams Charania's report, a 76ers source informed The Athletic's Sam Amick that Embiid has been managing soreness in his knee for some time. In early January, the situation escalated, with the reigning MVP experiencing both soreness and swelling.

Despite that, he has managed to impress during his time on the court, averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. His 35.3 ppg leads the league; however, given his absence, the 76ers will struggle to replicate his production.

As previously mentioned, meniscus injuries are often tricky when it comes to recovery. As we have seen in the case of Lonzo Ball, the young guard underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus and plans to return in 6-8 weeks.

Since then, Ball has continued to experience problems with his knee, requiring a cartilage transplant. To date, no NBA player has ever been able to return to form after undergoing a cartilage transplant, leaving a cloud of uncertainty over Ball's career.

In the case of Dwyane Wade, he underwent surgery to remove the meniscus from his knee after a tear in college. More than ten years later, in 2013, Wade expressed regret over having the procedure.

Whether Joel Embiid chooses to undergo surgery or decides to rehab, the expectation is that he will miss several weeks.

