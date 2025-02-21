Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star seeks to 'fix the problem' with ailing left knee, permanently

Joel Embiid has been one of the more dominant forces in the NBA throughout his nine years in the league. The two-time scoring champ and 2023 MVP is one of the best players on any team when he plays. Unfortunately, the last two seasons have seen Embiid riddled with injuries that have kept him and the Philadelphia 76ers out of contention. After last night's game, Embiid said he needed to "fix the problem."

Joel Embiid's tenure in Philadelphia has seen him go down with all manner of injuries, ranging from a Bell's palsy diagnosis during last year's playoffs to knee tears and swelling that has affected him throughout his career. Embiid spoke about his most recent body injury when talking to reporters after the 76ers' game against a division rival.

Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers were beaten on their home court by the Boston Celtics 124-104 on Thursday night. After the game, Embiid spoke about the dropoff he has seen when comparing his level of play this season to last year when he was having one of the most efficient scoring seasons in NBA history before going down with an injury.

"The way I was playing a year ago is not the way I'm playing right now," Embiid told reporters after losing to the Celtics. "It sucks. I probably need to fix the problem, and then I'll be back at that level. But it's hard to have trust when you're not yourself."

Joel Embiid has played in just 18 of the 76ers' 55 games this season due to knee issues and a sprained foot. His absence, along with that of co-star Paul George throughout the season has been felt by the team. Embiid's comments gave some credibility to rumors that the team is considering shutting down the center before the season ends so he can undergo early surgery.

How likely are the 76ers to shut down Joel Embiid and concede this season?

After signing Paul George this offseason, the 76ers were expected to be competing at the top of the Eastern Conference, but at 20-35, the team finds themselves fighting for the final play-in seed. The prevailing thought of experts around the team is that the front office will give the team about 10 or so games after the All-Star break to see what they have before making a decision.

Unless they can guarantee that Joel Embiid can return to full health before the postseason begins, the 76ers might be better served tanking this season and focusing on next year. Doing so could net them a top pick in this year's draft; they retain the pick owed to the OKC Thunder if it falls within the top six.

