Joel Embiid and Jamal Murray score 50 points each; Anthony Edwards with the dunk of the year | NBA Highlights

There are many NBA highlights from Friday night, with irresistible plays from Joel Embiid and Jamal Murray leading the way. However, it was the 2020 NBA Draft's No. 1 overall pick who provided fans with the highlight of the night as he posterized his unsuspecting opponent.

So many incredible plays couldn't make it to our list because of these eye-popping highlights of the night. Buckle up!

NBA Highlights: Joel Embiid and Jamal Murray record 50 points each

It was a magical night for All-Star center Joel Embiid as he recorded a career-high 50 points against the Chicago Bulls. He also had 17 rebounds and five assists. The 26-year-old also had a jaw-dropping moment with an incredible move off a fullcourt run.

CAREER-HIGH 49 POINTS FOR JOEL EMBIID 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hpvsQ6EOLD — ESPN (@espn) February 20, 2021

That's a 7'0+ center. 🤯



25 at the half for Joel Embiid on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/9Wi4P0JEJk — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2021

In a different game, Jamal Murray scored 50 points without attempting a free throw. It was the first time in league history that someone scored that many points without a single free-throw try.

🏹 Career-high 50 points

🎯 21-25 from the field



Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) ERUPTS in the @nuggets win! pic.twitter.com/oZMM1nHEAL — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2021

NBA Highlights: Stephen Curry with the basket and the flex; Facundo Campazzo with a thread-the-needle assist

Stephen Curry was as entertaining as ever against the Orlando Magic. He made a strong move to the basket and after being fouled, showed off the result of his workouts.

The Golden State Warriors guard had a highly entertaining flyby three as well!

Not done yet. pic.twitter.com/kgwMKzvhiH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 20, 2021

The Denver Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo delivered a highlight-worthy, picture-perfect assist on this fastbreak. It was a heart-stopping play!

NBA Highlights: Anthony Edwards with the poster slam; Zion Williamson rocks the rim

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards provided us with the highlight of the night with this disrespectful in-your-face slam over the Toronto Raptors' Yuta Watanabe.

It's a dunk that will be making highlight reels for years to come. Many are calling it the dunk of the year already!

Zion Williamson didn't have a dunk as massive as Edwards', but the New Orleans Pelicans forward literally rocked the rim and the basket support, almost as if there was an earthquake. He delivered another huge jam later in the game.

Lonzo already at a season-high 10 assists to go along with 12 points on the lob to Zion! pic.twitter.com/YESfIeQU4Y — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 20, 2021

Cool things are happening too fast for us to tweet but OMGGGG pic.twitter.com/a35tDrPy50 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 20, 2021

NBA Highlights: Ja Morant with a nifty pass; Giannis Antetokounmpo with a massive block

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 02, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sophomore guard Ja Morant delivered a beautiful Magic Johnson-like assist for Xavier Tillman.

Ja with the CRAFTY pick-and-roll feed! 👀@memgrizz up at the half on NBA LP pic.twitter.com/Gv2OQzc1xJ — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2021

Meanwhile, back-to-back NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had an amazing block on the Oklahoma City Thunder's Darius Bazley from out of nowhere.

Get that shot outta here. pic.twitter.com/MGnoIUUnb5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 20, 2021

NBA Highlights: Paul George with a buzzer-beater in the first quarter; Donovan Mitchell with a beautiful crossover

Paul George returned to the LA Clippers and made his mark with this buzzer-beating shot from the baseline.

Meanwhile, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell escaped Paul George with a quick crossover move that would make the original crossover king, Tim Hardaway Sr., proud.

As many can attest, Mitchell has one of the best hops in the league, and the following tomahawk jam proves it!

giving spida an open lane: a mistake.@spidadmitchell has 23 points 🕷 pic.twitter.com/HCvAPUaphr — utahjazz (@utahjazz) February 20, 2021

NBA Highlights: Chris Paul with big assist night

Veteran guard Chris Paul was the master orchestrator on Friday with a 19-assist night. He led the Phoenix Suns to a 132-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Chris Paul had a season-high NINETEEN assists tonight 🥵



It's the most assists by a Sun in a game since 2013! pic.twitter.com/57ZvFFKFiG — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 20, 2021

After another day filled with highlights, many of these players will be back to entertain fans once again tomorrow. Stay tuned!

