Joel Embiid and Jamal Murray score 50 points each; Anthony Edwards with the dunk of the year | NBA Highlights

There are many NBA highlights from Friday night, with irresistible plays from Joel Embiid and Jamal Murray leading the way. However, it was the 2020 NBA Draft's No. 1 overall pick who provided fans with the highlight of the night as he posterized his unsuspecting opponent.
So many incredible plays couldn't make it to our list because of these eye-popping highlights of the night. Buckle up!
NBA Highlights: Joel Embiid and Jamal Murray record 50 points each
It was a magical night for All-Star center Joel Embiid as he recorded a career-high 50 points against the Chicago Bulls. He also had 17 rebounds and five assists. The 26-year-old also had a jaw-dropping moment with an incredible move off a fullcourt run.
In a different game, Jamal Murray scored 50 points without attempting a free throw. It was the first time in league history that someone scored that many points without a single free-throw try.
NBA Highlights: Stephen Curry with the basket and the flex; Facundo Campazzo with a thread-the-needle assist
Stephen Curry was as entertaining as ever against the Orlando Magic. He made a strong move to the basket and after being fouled, showed off the result of his workouts.
The Golden State Warriors guard had a highly entertaining flyby three as well!
The Denver Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo delivered a highlight-worthy, picture-perfect assist on this fastbreak. It was a heart-stopping play!
NBA Highlights: Anthony Edwards with the poster slam; Zion Williamson rocks the rim
Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards provided us with the highlight of the night with this disrespectful in-your-face slam over the Toronto Raptors' Yuta Watanabe.
It's a dunk that will be making highlight reels for years to come. Many are calling it the dunk of the year already!
Zion Williamson didn't have a dunk as massive as Edwards', but the New Orleans Pelicans forward literally rocked the rim and the basket support, almost as if there was an earthquake. He delivered another huge jam later in the game.
NBA Highlights: Ja Morant with a nifty pass; Giannis Antetokounmpo with a massive block
Sophomore guard Ja Morant delivered a beautiful Magic Johnson-like assist for Xavier Tillman.
Meanwhile, back-to-back NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had an amazing block on the Oklahoma City Thunder's Darius Bazley from out of nowhere.
NBA Highlights: Paul George with a buzzer-beater in the first quarter; Donovan Mitchell with a beautiful crossover
Paul George returned to the LA Clippers and made his mark with this buzzer-beating shot from the baseline.
Meanwhile, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell escaped Paul George with a quick crossover move that would make the original crossover king, Tim Hardaway Sr., proud.
As many can attest, Mitchell has one of the best hops in the league, and the following tomahawk jam proves it!
NBA Highlights: Chris Paul with big assist night
Veteran guard Chris Paul was the master orchestrator on Friday with a 19-assist night. He led the Phoenix Suns to a 132-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
After another day filled with highlights, many of these players will be back to entertain fans once again tomorrow. Stay tuned!
Published 20 Feb 2021