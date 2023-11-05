Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic lead crazy NBA scoring stat above Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant

The NBA has several incredible elite scorers left and right, from Joel Embiid to Luka Doncic. For those two stars who have been in the league for quite some time now, the game has slowed down as they have been able to read opposing defenses effectively.

According to a Reddit user, Embiid and Doncic are leading All-Time points per minute (over 10k minutes) above NBA legends Michael Jordan, LeBron James and more.

All-time points per minute (over 10k minutes) - Reddit post

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The post shows Embiid is putting up 0.86 points per minute, while Doncic is at 0.81 points per minute. The metric factors in all the seasons played by the players.

Listed third is Chicago Bulls legend Jordan with 0.79 points per minute. Other current NBA stars such as Trae Young (0.75 points per minute), Kevin Durant (0.74 points per minute), Stephen Curry (0.72 points per minute) and James (0.71 points per minute) are included.

Recognized as one of the most prominent big men in the NBA, it makes sense for Embiid to be at the top of the list, but is still an impressive feat to pull off. When he first entered the league, despite injury concerns, the offensive potential was already there.

From scoring effectively down low to knocking down jumpers anywhere on the court, Embiid is a versatile center.

The same can be said for Luka Doncic, who has not averaged less than 21+ points per game in a season since he arrived in the league. With each passing season, the shotmaking became more refined and lethal, along with the ability to take it to the basket and even post up defenders.

In an NBA that has seen the dominance of the evolution of the offensive game, whether it's a center or a guard, it has come to a point where players enter the league with polished offensive tools.

Joel Embiid's incredible offensive numbers

Throughout Embiid's NBA career, he has been a 27+ points per game scorer (50.1% shooting, including 33.8% from 3-point range), 11.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, he had two seasons where he averaged 27+ points per game and two seasons where he averaged 30+ points per game. His shooting numbers have never gone down 46% shooting with this season being his best one so far from beyond the arc at 47.4% shooting.

Besides his MVP award from last season, the Sixers star has also won two NBA scoring champion awards.