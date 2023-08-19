Joel Embiid once made 76ers owner Josh Harris, who led $6,050,000,000 Commanders' purchase, reverse his decision on pay cuts during pandemic

Joel Embiid was an important piece to employees of the Philadelphia 76ers receiving pay amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, however, Sixers owner Josh Harris announced that a pay cut was proposed for all Sixers employees who are under a $50,000-plus salary.

Harris recently led a group in purchasing the NFL's Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion. He owns 30% of the stake while NBA legend Magic Johnson has 4% ownership.

Harris was about to go in a direction that was not similar to the one that other owners intend to due during a time of crisis. Luckily for Sixers' employees, Embiid stepped up and decided to do a good deed by donating $500,000 to help those who are in need financially.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following this move, Harris' company, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, decided to reverse their decision and did not push through with cutting off their employees' pay. They released a statement regarding their decision to not push through with cutting their employees off:

"Our commitment has been to do our best to keep all of our employees working through this very difficult situation. As part of an effort to do that we asked salaried employees to take a temporary 20% pay cut while preserving everyone’s full benefits -- and keeping our 1,500 hourly workers paid throughout the regular season."

"After listening to our staff and players, it’s clear that was the wrong decision. We have reversed it and will be paying these employees their full salaries. This is an extraordinary time in our world - unlike any most of us have ever lived through before - and ordinary business decisions are not enough to meet the moment. To our staff and fans, I apologize for getting this wrong."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

You might also be interested in reading this: Richard Jefferson accuses Joel Embiid of ducking Nikola Jokic despite dominating their last matchup: "They call it the Serbian flu"

Joel Embiid is still "happy" to be a Sixer

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne had a chance to talk to Joel Embiid amidst the drama surrounding his All-Star teammate, James Harden, and the Sixers' front office. Lately, fans were surprised to see Embiid's social media update on X, where he removed the location of Philly from his profile.

Shelburne got a chance to ask about his state with the Philly team. His answer assured fans, but things could still emerge from out of nowhere.

"He is happy to be a Sixer. I don’t think this is a precursor to something. I think this is Joel Troel." Shelburne said.

Expand Tweet

Both Harden and President Daryl Morey are in a standoff now and Embiid is seemingly caught in the middle. The 2022-23 MVP could also be hinting at a future departure from the organization.

Also read: Is Joel Embiid leaving Philadelphia 76ers? Latest bio change leaves fans concerned

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)