“This season this guy is going to be the best player in the NBA” – NBA analyst believes Joel Embiid could be the MVP of the league, says the 76ers have the most versatile roster to compete for the championship

Joel Embiid has cemented his place as a perennial MVP candidate. In the last two seasons, the five-time NBA All-Star finished second behind Nikola Jokic in MVP voting. Last season, the 76ers shook things up by acquiring former MVP James Harden. After showing flashes of brilliance throughout their limited time together last season, the bar has been set high for the upcoming season.

INBA analyst Kevin O'Connor believes the team could be championship contenders. On the Chris Vernon Show, the pair discussed where Embiid ranks in the NBA.

"He very well may be the best player in the NBA," O'Connor said. "It's possible. Like right now Giannis has got that perch, and right now when you're talking about the top 4 or 5 guys in the league. ... If I told you that this season this guy is going to be the best player in the NBA it's not a stretch. He might have been the best player in the league last year."

Will Joel Embiid & James Harden find success?

James Harden will look to be the primary facilitator for the perennial contenders. Considering the breakout season sophomore Tyrese Maxey had last season, Harden won't need to put up the 30 points per game he averaged in Houston.

Over the last few seasons, Harden has changed gears and gone from an elite-level scorer to an elite playmaker. Harden has averaged more than 10 assists per game in his previous two seasons. 'The Beard' led the league in assists in 2017. It's safe to say Philadelphia has its facilitator.

Last season, the 76ers finished in second place in the Eastern Conference. Their playoff run ended in the second round when they collided with the #1 seed Miami Heat. The second-round exit mirrored the 2021 playoffs. They were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks the season before.

With Harden poised for a big year, and Embiid primed for an MVP run, this could be the season 76ers fans have been waiting for. Whether or not the team can hang in an increasingly stacked Eastern Conference remains to be seen.

Joel Embiid averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season. Pairing with Harden may affect his numbers next year. Embiid and Harden may have to sacrifice personal success for team success. Harden averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists last season.

