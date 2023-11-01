Joel Embiid passes up gracious Triple H's WrestleMania 40 invitation after his nod to WWE legend's celebration

Following his recent fine for his D-Generation X/Triple H celebration, Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid received an invite to WrestleMania 40 from Triple H himself. However, the big man opted to decline the WWE legend’s invitation.

Triple H’s invitation came on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he told Embiid that he was welcome to do his celebration at WrestleMania 40. He added that the event will be held in Philadelphia this year.

“Hey @JoelEmbiid. I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. @WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly,” Triple H tweeted.

While Embiid was gracious for the invitation, he pointed out that he wouldn’t be in town during the event.

“Yes sir!! I would love to, but I don’t think I’m gonna be in Philly for that,” Embiid tweeted.

While some fans were a bit alarmed by Embiid’s comments about not being in Philly, they have to do with the Sixers’ road schedule.

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for April 6 and 7 in Philly. However, the Sixers have a three-game road trip against Miami, Memphis and San Antonio scheduled from April 4 to 7. So, Embiid will be unavailable during the event.

Joel Embiid fined $35,000 for “obscene gesture”

As for Joel Embiid’s fine, he was docked $35,000 for “repeatedly making an obscene gesture” during Philadelphia's 126-98 victory over Portland on Sunday.

Embiid made four “WWE-style crude chops” with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter after converting an and-one layup. The gesture ignited the Sixers’ crowd, however, it will now cost the superstar big man.

Fortunately for Embiid, he shouldn’t feel the loss too much, as he is in the middle of a massive four-year, $213.28 million maximum contract extension.

Embiid finished Sunday’s game with a game-high 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, six blocks and two 3-pointers on 54.5% shooting.

He is now averaging 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 54.7% shooting after three games.

