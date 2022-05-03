"The guy just can't catch a break dating to 2014 NBA draft" - Bill Simmons expresses sympathy for 3x All-NBA star amidst his continued injury struggles

Bill Simmons was not happy after seeing Joel Embiid suffer yet another injury at an important stage of his career. The 52-year-old believes that things could get tricky for the Philadelphia 76ers without him. Simmons stated:

"I really like Embiid. I think I get the saddest if you're breaking down like, guys getting injured, you hate seeing anyone injured, but for Embiid it feels like, the guys just can't catch a break dating back to the 2014 draft.

"He gets hurt basically in the weeks before the actual draft when it seemed like he was going to be the first pick, all of a sudden he gets hurt. Bad break after bad break."

and Is Joel Embiid the unluckiest NBA superstar? @BillSimmons and @ryenarussillo examine the 76ers star's injury history and what it could mean for Philadelphia going forward in the playoffs: Is Joel Embiid the unluckiest NBA superstar?@BillSimmons and @ryenarussillo examine the 76ers star's injury history and what it could mean for Philadelphia going forward in the playoffs: https://t.co/Jfp2gnu6iE

Joel Embiid has dealt with a lot of injuries since being drafted. He also suffered a major foot injury just before being drafted, but the 76ers showed faith in him.

Embiid continued to be injury-prone for quite a few years and was slammed for his fitness problems by the media. However, he worked on himself and has now become one of the best centers in the league.

Despite putting up a stellar performance this season, bad luck struck again for Embiid as he suffered a thumb injury in round one of the playoffs. He played through it, but things only got worse when he suffered a right orbital fracture in Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors.

Joel Embiid is expected to miss the first two games against the Miami Heat. With Game 1 already going in favor of Miami, Embiid will be hoping to return as soon as possible.

Undoubtedly, the injury is going to slow him down, but even an injured Embiid will be tough for the Heat to deal with.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return. Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers defeat the Miami Heat with an injured Joel Embiid?

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors — Game 6

Joel Embiid averaged 27.6 points per game in the first three games against the Toronto Raptors. However, during Game 3, he suffered an injury to his thumb, and it has clearly affected his performance.

He only managed to score 21 and 20 points in Games 3 and 4, respectively. The 76ers lost both of these games, but Embiid showed up again in Game 6 with a massive 33 point performance.

Although the center could return for Game 3 against the Miami Heat in Philadelphia, the question remains, how effective can he be?

The 76ers have James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, but without Joel Embiid, it is going to be difficult to defeat Miami.

The Heat are one of the best defensive units in the league. Embiid's strength and scoring ability might be the only way to break them down. However, with him not at his best, it is going to be interesting to see how the Heat defense contains him.

Having already gone a game down, Philly will need to revisit their strategy for Game 2. Another setback could make things tricky for their championship bid.

