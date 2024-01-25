Joel Embiid rocking mystery Skechers at 76ers shootout sparks deal chatter among fans: “Did he sign the deal yet?”

Just a few days after dropping 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs, the Philadelphia 76ers' superstar center Joel Embiid pulled up to the team's practice facility wearing a leopard print fur coat.

Moreover, Embiid didn't just show up to the team's practice facility wearing his leopard coat; he stepped up to the free throw line and got some shots up while still wearing it.

The leopard coat was not the only part of his outfit that grabbed attention; several eagle-eyed Instagram users were also drawn to the Sketchers sneakers he was wearing.

"Let's not forget those skechers he's wearing." One fan pointed out, but he wasn't the only one who noticed.

Fans react to Embiid's Skechers

Some fans had to ask in the comments to confirm if what they were seeing was a pair of Skechers on Embiid's feet.

"Is that skechers?" Asked one person who noticed the shoes.

One fan even decided to ask Skechers directly by tagging their official IG page.

"Is he already wearing @skechersperformance?" The fan asked, sadly, Skechers is yet to respond.

Another fan even asked if Joel Embiid had already signed a contract with the popular shoe brand.

"Did he sign the Skechers deal yet lol."

Joel Embiid already has a signature shoe

Back in 2020, Joel Embiid dropped his first, and so far, only signature shoes. The shoes were called the UA Embiid 1, as he was still a part of the Under Armour company.

However, he has since moved on and is reportedly signing with a different brand. Late last year, in October, it was reported by Shams Charania that the Cameroonian Center was nearing a deal with Skechers to become one of their brand ambassadors.

Once the deal was done, Embiid was reportedly going to start wearing Skechers to his games to represent the brand as they looked to launch a basketball division. However, neither party has provided any substantial updates since then.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for an announcement about Embiid's new journey with this brand and while there haven't been any official announcements, seeing him wear Skechers to the practice could be a good sign that the deal is moving forward.

