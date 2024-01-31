"Joel Embiid’s father" - Grizzlies planning to retire Marc Gasol's jersey following his retirement sparks humorous reactions from NBA fans

Marc Gasol was originally the 48th pick by the LA Lakers in the 2007 NBA draft before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. He then played 13 seasons in the league and seven seasons with Spanish basketball leagues (Liga ACB, Liga EBA and LEB Oro).

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Gasol is moving on from the sport as the Grizzlies are planning to retire his No. 33 jersey.

His final NBA season was spent with the LA Lakers, where he played 52 games, before playing two seasons with Basquet Girona of the LEB Oro League. Throughout his career, the big man was regarded as one of the well-rounded basketball players due to his two-way ability and excellent IQ on the court.

However, several NBA fans shared their hilarious reactions to his retirement via X (formerly Twitter).



During a news conference, Marc Gasol finally decided to hang the jersey up and move on to a different stage in his life past the basketball court.

"It's the moment to take a step to the side and share everything basketball has taught me and has given me," Gasol said. "It was time for me to do it, if I kept playing it could have some serious consequences (physically)."

Is Marc Gasol in the Hall Of Fame?

Looking at his 20 professional basketball seasons, the legendary Grizzlies center had an incredible basketball career. However, is Marc Gasol in the Hall Of Fame? It remains to be seen as his accolades and overall basketball resume will still need to be looked at.

During his NBA career, he averaged 14.0 points (48.1% shooting, including 36.0% from 3-point range), 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

In his time playing in the league, he was able to capture one championship title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Additionally, Marc Gasol was a three-time All-Star and made the All-NBA First and Second Team.

Moreover, his defensive prowess didn't go unnoticed by the league as he won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2013 and then made the All-Defensive Second Team.

All NBA teams that Marc Gasol played on

Memphis Grizzlies

With the Memphis Grizzlies, Marc Gasol was a pivotal figure of the "Grit and Grind" era alongside Mike Conley and Zach Randolph. He played in 11 seasons with the franchise, averaging 15.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Toronto Raptors

On Feb. 7, 2019, Gasol was traded to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles and a 2024 second-round pick. In his two seasons with the team, Gasol averaged 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

LA Lakers

Marc Gasol finished his tenure in the NBA with the LA Lakers, who he signed with the team back in the 2020 offseason as a free agent center. In his lone season with the team, he put up 5.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

