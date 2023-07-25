Joel Embiid's wife Anne de Paula: How much is her net worth?

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid married his longtime girlfriend, Brazilian model Anne de Paula in Southampton, New York on Saturday (July 22).

De Paula is well-known for her appearances in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issues, and she has built a successful modeling career with an estimated net worth of $14 million as of 2023. Additionally, she has become a successful social media influencer with a substantial following on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In comparison, Joel Embiid has an estimated net worth of $35 million to $40 million as of 2023. His earnings mainly come from his lucrative NBA contracts, including his recent four-year, $213.3 million max deal with the 76ers. Furthermore, Embiid has several endorsement deals with major companies like Under Armour, Crypto.com, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Amazon, as well as other personal investments.

So, all things considered, the newlywed couple appears to be doing extremely well for themselves.

Anne de Paula on how she got into modeling

Brazilian model Anne de Paula

According to Anne de Paula, she was viewed as more masculine growing up in Brazil, with her main interest being soccer. However, her mother eventually convinced her to do her first photoshoot at the age of 12. De Paula then went to a modeling agency at age 13 and later signed her first modeling contract when she was just 14:

“I loved sports, but I also liked this girly version of myself. I wasn't popular in school. I wasn't successful with the boys,” de Paula told Fox News.

“They never really looked at me like a girl because I was always playing with them … So, I just started doing more and more photos until my mom sent me to an agency at 13. So, she was the one who got me into it!”

In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2019, de Paula said that she left her home country to try and offer her family a better life:

“The reason I left my country is not because I don't love it, but the opportunities are here. But I do everything for the people I love,” de Paula said.

“I want to buy my family my house. My biggest goal is to make the people I love happy and give them everything I can. In business, after modeling, I want to invest and start a business. I could start my own brand or my own clothing line, I would love to be able to share with people the things I love.”

Given how successful her modeling career has been since moving to America, it seems safe to say that de Paula’s decision paid off.

Also read: Who is Joel Embiid's wife Anne de Paula? Knowing more about Sixers superstar's recent marriage

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!