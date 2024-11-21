Joel Embiid sends a strong message after shocking altercation with Tyrese Maxey gets leaked: "Real piece of s**t"

Joel Embiid continues to be a major talking point in the NBA amid the Philadelphia 76ers' rough start to the season. The former MVP recently shared his thoughts on events from a team meeting getting leaked to the media.

Typically, when a team has a meeting like this, it is to stay behind closed doors. However, that was not how things went down with the Sixers on Monday night. Within a day, Shams Charania and other insiders had reports out detailing what happened.

Following the Sixers' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, Joel Embiid was asked about information from the meeting getting out. He did not hold back when sharing his true feelings on the situation.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Whoever leaked that is a real piece of sh*t," Embiid said postgame.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Embiid was part of the main point cited in all the reports of the team meeting. Charania cited that Tyrese Maxey spoke out against him, saying he needs to stop being late for practices and team functions. As the face of the franchise, Embiid's actions have an impact on the rest of the group.

The Sixers entered the year with title aspirations, but things quickly got off the rails for them. Sitting at 2-12, they now have sole possession of the NBA's worst record.

Also read: NBA podcaster believes Klutch Sports leaked Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey confrontation

Joel Embiid is taking accountability for his actions

After reports like this get leaked out, it can put a lot of pressure on players and teams. Instead of giving in to the outside noise, Embiid seems to be taking accountability for his actions.

Later on in his postgame media availability, the All-Star center owned up to his actions and admitted he needs to be better. Following what was said in the meeting, he is aiming to be a true leader for the Philadelphia 76ers on and off the floor.

"I need to be better. I need to be perfect, I need to be on point, which I'm going to do," Embiid said

Expand Tweet

While they weren't able to get back in the win column, Joel Embiid came out and responded against the Memphis Grizzlies. With all eyes on him, he started to look like his old self.

Since making his debut against the New York Knicks, Embiid hasn't looked like the player we've grown accustomed to seeing. That was not the case on Wednesday, as he able to put together an impressive outing against the Grizzlies.

Embiid notched a double-double in Memphis, finishing with 35 points and 11 rebounds. He also went to the free-throw line 14 times and converted every attempt.

It appears that this week's developments have lit a fire under Embiid. Now, it is on the superstar big man to lead his team as they attempt to salvage this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.