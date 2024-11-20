NBA podcaster believes Klutch Sports leaked Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey confrontation in media due to one tell-tale phrase

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been a hot topic in the NBA of late following the news of a team meeting. After reports of him calling out his superstar running mate, one podcaster shared his thoughts on the leaked info.

In most cases, stuff from a team meeting rarely gets leaked out to the public. However, that wasn't the case here. Less than 24 hours after the Sixers had their nearly two-hour-long chat, Shams Charania reported on things that were said. Among the main points in the story was Maxey addressing Joel Embiid and his tardiness at practices and other team activities.

During a recent episode of the No Dunks podcast, Trey Kirby shared his thoughts on this exchange between Tyrese Maxey and the former MVP. He feels all signs point towards Klutch Sports being the ones to give out information on what transpired.

(37:45) "I think Klutch leaked it," Kirby said. "They got Maxey as a client, and they've got Nick Nurse as a client."

"Who comes out looking bad in this, Joel Embiid. Who comes out looking good, Tyrese Maxey."

The Sixers entered the year with championship aspirations, but have struggled greatly out of the gates. They are currently tied with the Washington Wizards for the league's worst record at 2-11.

NBA insider reveals what Tyrese Maxey said to Joel Embiid in 76ers team meeting

When Shams Charania first broke the story, there weren't specifics on what was said between the two All-Stars. All that was brought up was that Tyrese Maxey challenged Joel Embiid for his constant lateness. The young guard stepped up and said this because he feels Embiid's actions have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the team.

Later that day, NBA insider Sam Amick was able to add more context to the story. In his column, be cited what Maxey said to Embiid in that moment.

"Maxey, who has been out since Nov. 7 with a hamstring injury, apparently said to Embiid in front of the team: 'Joel, you know I love you. But it starts with you, and your habits.' Maxey, who has a close relationship with Embiid, called out his friend for being late to too many team functions."

Tyrese Maxey hasn't been able to help the Sixers much in recent weeks as he's been sidelined with a hamstring injury. However, his return to play could be imminent. Charania reported earlier this week that Maxey's return might happen in the coming days.

Only a month into the season, the Sixers now find themselves at a pivotal crossroads. Either they ban together or turn things around, or give in to pressure and crumble beneath it.

