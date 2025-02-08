Joel Embiid Stats Tonight: How did Philadelphia 76ers superstar fare against Detroit Pistons? (Feb. 7)

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star big man Joel Embiid returned to the lineup for their road game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday after missing their previous game because of "left knee injury management."

The one-time NBA MVP struggled with his shots early in his return to action, shooting 1-of-9 from the field, and missing his two attempts from three, for three points. He, however, had four rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes as the Sixers fell behind big to the Pistons 78-49 at the break.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 13 points and Kelly Oubre J. added 12 markers.

Joel Embiid's stats tonight against the Detroit Pistons

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT TO +/- Joel Embiid 3 4 3 0 1 1-9 0-2 1-2 1 -25

This article is still to be updated at the conclusion of the game.

