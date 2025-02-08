  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Joel Embiid Stats Tonight: How did Philadelphia 76ers superstar fare against Detroit Pistons? (Feb. 7)

Joel Embiid Stats Tonight: How did Philadelphia 76ers superstar fare against Detroit Pistons? (Feb. 7)

By Mike Murillo
Modified Feb 08, 2025 01:51 GMT
Joel Embiid Stats Tonight: How did Philadelphia 76ers superstar fare against Detroit Pistons?&nbsp;(Feb.&nbsp;7) -- Photo by GETTY
Joel Embiid Stats Tonight: How did Philadelphia 76ers superstar fare against Detroit Pistons? (Feb. 7) -- Photo by GETTY

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star big man Joel Embiid returned to the lineup for their road game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday after missing their previous game because of "left knee injury management."

The one-time NBA MVP struggled with his shots early in his return to action, shooting 1-of-9 from the field, and missing his two attempts from three, for three points. He, however, had four rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes as the Sixers fell behind big to the Pistons 78-49 at the break.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 13 points and Kelly Oubre J. added 12 markers.

Joel Embiid's stats tonight against the Detroit Pistons

also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-PT FGFTTO+/-
Joel Embiid343011-90-21-21-25

This article is still to be updated at the conclusion of the game.

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Mike Murillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी