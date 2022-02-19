"He’s already taking Shaqtin’ lessons from The Beard" - Shaquille O’Neal jokes about Joel Embiid’s failed step back 3

Big man Joel Embiid fell victim to Shaquille O’Neal’s “Shaqtin’ A Fool” segment on “NBA on TNT” for an incident from the Boston Celtics game Tuesday. Embiid ranked No. 1 among a set of bloopers from the past week, taking inspiration from his new teammate, James Harden.

Harden is well-known for taking a step-back move and getting away from the defender to shoot a 3-pointer. The move has often received criticism for probably being a travel violation, but in some situations it goes uncalled. Harden moved to the Philadelphia 76ers in a major swap for Ben Simmons last week.

Within a few games of his arrival, Harden’s impact seems to be rubbing off on Embiid as he decided to pull off the move patented by "The Beard." It landed him on “Shaqtin’ A Fool,” with the crew surprised to see him on that list. Embiid’s attempt was blocked by Al Horford and was met with laughter from the “NBA on TNT” crew, as O’Neal joked:

“He’s already taking Shaqtin’ lessons from the Beard.”

Embiid was joined by Taj Gibson, who was ranked fourth, for flopping off a screen. The Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves ranked third for a sequence of clumsy passes, which was finally finished by Mason Plumlee.

Number two was Paul Reed, who also belongs to the 76ers, for goofing up an open dunk chance by going for a windmill slam which did not pay off. Embiid topped the charts, and it was by no means his first appearance in the segment.

theScore @theScore thesco.re/2JvDyyt VIDEO: 76ers' Joel Embiid has been voted 2018 'Shaqtin' a Fool' MVP. VIDEO: 76ers' Joel Embiid has been voted 2018 'Shaqtin' a Fool' MVP. 😂 thesco.re/2JvDyyt https://t.co/Eg0RW8p6v6

The show also honors the most hilarious athletes at the end of each season, with the Shaqtin’ A Fool Most Valuable Player award. The winner is decided by a fan vote, and both Harden and Embiid have won, in 2015-16 and 2017-18, respectively.

The James Harden-Joel Embiid fit at the Philadelphia 76ers

Before the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers were happy to get rid of Ben Simmons in exchange for James Harden. The pieces they had to give up to make the deal happen included two starters. As a result, the team has had to use a thinner lineup in the absence of Harden.

However, after a humiliating, 135-87 defeat to the Boston Celtics, the 76ers stepped it up against the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid recorded a double-double with 42 points and 14 rebounds in a 123-120 win Thursday night.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers Sixers center Joel Embiid trying to James Harden’s trademark step-back move. Assistant coach Sam Cassell keeps saying Embiid is taking four steps, tho. Harden shows him how to do it with two steps. Sixers center Joel Embiid trying to James Harden’s trademark step-back move. Assistant coach Sam Cassell keeps saying Embiid is taking four steps, tho. Harden shows him how to do it with two steps. https://t.co/f5l9Vq8gyn

There has been constant chatter, questioning the effectiveness of the Harden-Embiid duo. With both players used to having a high percentage of the team’s possession, it will be interesting to see how it pans out – once Harden is ready to play.

Riding on Embiid’s hot play, the ideal strategy should be to feed the hot hand. But Harden, being the player he is, will also tend to look for his own shot. It will be crucial for the franchise to figure out the mechanics of the duo in time for the playoffs.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein