Joel Embiid has a unique chance to surpass LeBron James and Kevin Durant, whilst joining Michael Jordan in epic scoring record

Joel Embiid has been one of the NBA’s most devastating weapons since he was healthy enough to play. “The Process” has taken his scoring prowess to a different level, though, over his last two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid has now won back-to-back scoring titles, averaging 30.6 PPG during the 2021-22 season and followed it up with 33.1 PPG. If he breaches the 30-point barrier again, he will join an elite list that includes Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Harden and others.

Per Crazy Stats, there are only five players in NBA history who had at least three consecutive seasons of 30+ PPG. Chamberlain (7), Jordan (7), Oscar Robertson (5), Bob McAdoo (3), Abdul-Jabbar 3) and Harden (3). Joel Embiid could soon join that enviable group of players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

LeBron James and Kevin Durant, two of the game’s deadliest scorers aren’t on that list and may never make it there. “King James,” who will be playing his 21st season starting in October has three seasons with 30+ PPG. He never had back-to-back campaigns where he reached the mark.

Durant, a walking mismatch and one of NBA history’s most lethal pure scorers, has reached 30+ PPG twice. KD had 30.1 PPG in 2009-10 and 32.0 PPG in 2013-14. He won the scoring title in both seasons. Unbelievably, he’s never had consecutive seasons where he reached the said mark.

Wilt Chamberlain’s run of seven straight 30+ PPG in a season is easily the most impressive. During that span, he averaged a staggering 39.6 PPG in 543 games. He was the scoring champ in each of those seasons and topped it with 50.4 in 1961-62.

Michael Jordan had eight seasons with at least 30+ PPG. The eighth wasn’t a consecutive streak as he hit “only” 26.9 PPG following a brief retirement to play baseball. From 1986-97 to 1992-93, the Chicago Bulls legend averaged 33.3 PPG in 489 games. Like “Wilt the Stilt,” he was the scoring champ in each of those seasons.

Joel Embiid might have to do more scoring to carry the Philadelphia 76ers next season

Joel Embiid has been on a scoring tear over the last two seasons. And yet, the Philadelphia 76ers have not gone past the second round of the playoffs in Embiid’s tenure with the team.

Next season might be even more challenging for the reigning MVP. If James Harden fails to show up or sits out part of the season, Embiid will need to do more on the offensive end.

“The Beard” is no longer the terrifying scorer he once was in his career. Still, he is a star who can put buckets and was the NBA’s assist champ last season. If he isn’t available or sulks around, Joel Embiid's burden on offense will only grow bigger.

Expand Tweet

Joel Embiid may also not have much of a choice if the Sixers manage to trade Harden for an All-Star caliber talent. He may still have to light up the scoreboard for his team to even make the playoffs.

By season’s end, he could be part of that illustrious group led by Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.