John Collins trade rumors: Atlanta Hawks decrease asking price for the forward significantly

According to The Athletic, which cited NBA league sources, the Atlanta Hawks have significantly decreased the asking price for John Collins.

Collins is on a five-year contract that he signed in August 2021. The $125 million contract has a player option and a yearly salary of around $25 million that will steadily improve to $31 million by the 2025-26 season. However, his decreased numbers in recent months and his large contract has contributed to a lack of teams interested in the player.

Initial reports indicated that the Hawks were seeking a trade package for Collins that is similar to the one the Utah Jazz received for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. However, this may prove to be challenging as Collins has shown obvious talent but hasn't fully lived up to his potential yet. The Athletic reported that his asking price has decreased as a result:

“After all these years of John Collins trade rumors, executives who have spoken to the Hawks about acquiring the veteran forward recently have indicated that the asking price has — understandably — declined significantly this time around.

“As I detailed in my recent conversation with Collins, the combination of his large contract and his declined production is hardly helpful in terms of his modern-day value. In some scenarios, the Hawks are merely asking for a quality player in return (and not a first-round pick), according to league sources.”

Atlanta Hawks decrease John Collins’ asking price

One area of improvement for Collins is his consistency on the defensive end. He has shown flashes of being a strong defender, but still struggles to stay engaged and make an impact at times. However, the Hawks coaching staff has praised Collins for his willingness to learn and improve, and it's likely that he will continue to develop as a defender in the coming seasons.

Despite the possibility of a trade, the Atlanta Hawks have every reason to hold off for a big package. Collins is an all-round strong shooter and can also improve his playmaking skills comprehensively. However, the fact still remains that he is not currently All-Star material, something that might be true in the coming seasons.

This makes the possibility of a bigger package much more difficult. Contendors will be looking for players who can add immediate value and whether Collins can get back to his best will decide his long-term NBA future. The Hawks might therefore be forced to reduce the ask.

