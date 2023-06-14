“Jokic is already Top 20 all-time”- Chris Broussard puts Nikola Jokic ahead of Charles Barkley, Chris Paul and other NBA legends

Denver Nuggets' superstar center Nikola Jokic concluded his dominant 2023 NBA playoff run by capturing his first title and being crowned NBA Finals MVP on Monday. This has propelled Jokic to new heights in the eyes of many fans and analysts, including FS1's Chris Broussard, who now ranks the towering big man among the Top 20 players of all time.

During Tuesday’s episode of “First Things First,” Broussard shared his rankings:

“I think also — and The Ringer alluded to this, they said ‘if his career ended today, he’s a Top 20 player all-time.’ — And I looked through it … and you know what? I agree. I think he’s already Top 20,” Broussard said.

“I got him ahead of (Charles) Barkley, Karl Malone, Kevin Garnett, Dirk (Nowitzki) and David Robinson. He’s got more MVPs than all those guys except Malone and of course, Karl Malone doesn’t have a ring. He’s (also) ahead of Chris Paul.”

Broussard’s take came right after he ranked Nikola Jokic as the seventh-best center in NBA history:

“I already got Jokic at seven behind Moses Malone and ahead of David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, and George Mikan,” Broussard said.

Broussard expressed his belief that Jokic can eventually pass NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Moses Malone to become a Top 5 center of all time. However, he expressed skepticism regarding whether Jokic can one day surpass the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Shaquille O’Neal, and Wilt Chamberlain:

“So, Jokic, look, I think Olajuwon and Moses are catchable,” Broussard said.

“Now, it’s gonna depend on how much he wins, his numbers are gonna be through the roof. So, it’s gonna be (about) how much he can keep winning. But as I said, I think those two are catchable. Look, the Top 4 are straight legends. We’ll see if he can ever get there. It’s early to talk about that.”

It’s certainly high praise from Chris Broussard. However, given everything that Nikola Jokic has accomplished at the age of 28, many would have a difficult time arguing against him.

In addition to being an NBA champion and Finals MVP, Jokic is already a two-time regular-season MVP, a five-time All-Star and a five-time All-NBA team member. Plus, it appears as though the big man still has at least three to four more years left in his prime.

Chris Broussard on whether Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world

NBA superstars Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Broussard also boldly declared Jokic as the best player in the world during the same episode, saying that Jokic is his pick because all of the other superstars in the league have a weakness in their game:

"Yes. Everybody (else) on that list, they all have a weakness,” Broussard said.

“Giannis (Antetokounmpo) can't shoot, LeBron (James) is just older, Steph (Curry) is just short. There are limitations when you’re 6-2. KD (Kevin Durant) is, for the most part, just a great scorer. You know, good at other things, but great at scoring.”

Broussard then added that Jokic has no glaring weakness in his game:

“Jokic; 3-level scorer, the 3-point, the midrange, the post game. And defensively, obviously, he’s not a great defender, but it ain’t a weakness. His size and his intelligence, and you see, he gets his hands on a lot of balls, a lot of deflections. So, I just don’t think he has a weakness at this point,” Broussard said.

However, Broussard clarified that he still thinks Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is close to Jokic:

“I think Giannis is close, despite the lack of shooting ability because of what he can do with his athleticism and size,” Broussard said.

“But I think it’s clearly Jokic at this point and he deserves it.”

