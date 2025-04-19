"Jokic brothers jumped him" - NBA fans stunned over Aaron Gordon's black eye & swollen lip ahead of Nuggets playoffs opener

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchup. The fourth-seed Nuggets (50-32) are looking to win their second title in three years, and that quest begins against the fifth-seed LA Clippers (50-32) on Saturday.

Ahead of the matchup, Gordon spoke with the media on Friday to talk about his team's chemistry. However, fans noticed something else from his interview — he appears to have a black eye and a swollen lip.

Some fans came up with various answers as they guessed where it might have come from.

"Jokic brothers jumped him," one fan said.

"Russell Westbrook," one fan suggested.

"Caught an elbow against the rockets," one person said.

While some fans tried to guess, some couldn't help but ask about it or point it out.

"We just not gonna talk about AG’s black eye and fat lip?" One person asked.

"Damn he got lip fillers," someone joked.

"What happened to bro wth? bro get in a fight?" One person asked.

Also read: Aaron Gordon makes feelings known on teams throwing games for playoff seeding

Aaron Gordon isn't sure where he got his black eye from

NBA players, especially big men, are often jostling for position with each other in the paint and boxing each other out. This could lead to inadvertent contact, which sometimes causes black eyes, such as the one seen on Aaron Gordon

During his session with the media, Gordon was asked about the black eye. An interviewer asked where it came from after saying that people have been concerned about it.

"It feels fine, it looks worse than it is," Gordon said. "I don't know, sometime during the regular season. Probably didn't get a call."

The last time Gordon played was against the Houston Rockets on Sunday during the Nuggets' season finale. There weren't any major incidents in that game, but hints of the black eye could already be seen in that contest.

It was already visible in the first quarter and was quite evident even in his highlight reel from that game. It could be seen during the 0:25 mark and the 1:23 mark of the highlight video that the Nuggets uploaded to YouTube.

However, it did not seem to bother him as he went on to record 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. His well-rounded performance helped Denver to a 126-111 victory over the Rockets, which also helped them secure the fourth seed.

