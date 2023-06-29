"Jokic filming Cameos for rookies" - Fans react to Nikola Jokic's wholesome advice for Anthony Black

Nikola Jokic has been one of the most dominant players in the NBA since joining the league in 2014. And despite being just the 41st overall pick of the Draft, he proved all doubters wrong and exceeded expectations.

Prior to Thursday's NBA Draft, Nikola Jokic took a video and sent it to Anthony Black, who was selected No.6 overall by the Orlando Magic.

In the video, the two-time NBA MVP told Black it didn't matter whether he would be a top pick in the NBA Draft or not. The most important thing for him should be to work hard and surround himself with the right people.

"Good luck today on the draft. But I gotta tell you that doesn't mean anything. I was 41st pick and nobody counted me,” Jokic remarked. “Whatever comes out of today, don't bother. Just work hard, surround yourself with people that you trust," The Joker continued.

Anthony Black spent just one year at Arkansas before moving to the NBA at the age of 19 and was just the second NCAA player selected close to the top after several G-league players and French generational talent Victor Wembanyama.

Black is an extremely athletic talent that can create opportunities for himself and his teammates. He has a lot to learn to become a top NBA player, but he has great potential.

After the video went public, fans shared their thoughts on Nikola Jokic sending advice to an NBA Draft prospect, with the majority praising the Serbian superstar for his move.

"This is magnificent. I don't know if or how Jokic knew him beforehand, but this is such a cool thing to do. Legacy points added," a Reddit user wrote. "Jokic dropping wisdom like dimes, true MVP, on and off the court," another user added.

Other fans commented on Anthony Black's age, saying that he looks like a teenager in the video, while others pointed out that there is not obvious connection between the two, so this is a weird situation.

"He looks so incredibly young, it's insane. Without the hair, he could pass for a kid in junior high," a Reddit user said. "He is such a baby. Like he really could pass for 15."

Nikola Jokic proved doubters wrong and exceeded all expectations

Nikola Jokic entered the NBA with very low expectations. Nobody was considering him an elite player before joining the Nuggets. Prior to getting drafted by Denver, Jokic spent three years (2012 to 2015) in the Adriatic League and the Serbian League with Mega Basket.

When he joined the league, he had to work a lot on his body to get in shape. He was also lucky enough to play for an organization that quickly made him a franchise player.

"It's crazy, bro. You talk about getting better. It's crazy to see him. He's always had that skill … but to really hone in on his skill set and get better the way he did year after year, that's incredible," Julius Randle, the No.7 pick of the 2014 NBA Draft said about Jokic.

At 28, Nikola Jokic has done it all. He is an NBA champion; Finals MVP, two-time MVP, five-time All-Star, and five-time All-NBA. He also led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship a couple of weeks ago.

With his accomplishments, he joined an exclusive list of players who've won two regular-season MVP awards and at least one Finals MVP, namely:

Tim Duncan, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, per Bleacher Report.

Very few players have turned into champions and franchise players when selected after the first round of the NBA Draft.

Aside from Nikola Jokic, such examples are Manu Ginobili, who was picked at No. 57 in 1999 by the San Antonio Spurs. The Argentinian won four NBA titles, got two All-Star selections, and won the 2008 Sixth Man of the Year award.

Similarly, Draymond Green was selected 35th by the Golden State Warriors in 2012. He became one of the franchise's leaders, helping them end their title drought and create a dynasty, winning four titles over the last nine years.

Overall, Nikola Jokic has proved all doubters wrong, as we said above, and Anthony Black should pay attention to his advice if he wants to become a top player and a franchise player for the Magic.

