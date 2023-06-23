San Antonio Spurs NBA Draft Picks 2023: Full list of players drafted by the team

The 2023 NBA draft looks to be a fruitful opportunity for the San Antonio Spurs to rebuild. With a total of three picks in the draft, we take a look at the players they drafted on Thursday night.

The Spurs were one of the poorest-performing teams in the NBA last season, giving them a clear opportunity to receive a lottery pick.

This certainly paid off as the Spurs ended up with the No. 1 pick in a year that was headlined by one of the most sought-after talents in NBA history. As a team that has committed to building through the draft, this was the ideal situation for them.

With the first pick in the 2023 draft, the Spurs unsurprisingly selected Victor Wembanyama from French team Metropolitans 92. This was practically a no-brainer. While considering the hype surrounding Wemby and the success San Antonio has had with drafting big men in the past, the Spurs didn't shock anyone.

The Spurs have the No. 33 and No. 44 picks in their hands. With more news coming up shortly, stay tuned for more updates on the Spurs' picks.

How have the San Antonio Spurs fared in the 2023 NBA draft?

It goes without saying that the San Antonio Spurs have fared tremendously well in the draft. By drafting Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs could not have done a whole lot better.

Wembanyama is by far the most interesting prospect the NBA has seen in a long time. Standing at 7-foot-5 tall, the Frenchman boasts the athleticism and skillset of a guard. With virtually no comparisons across NBA history, he has the potential to be something special.

To say that the Spurs will be champions next year itself is a bit of a farfetched notion. However, it goes without saying that San Antonio will be an exciting team to follow in the upcoming years.

