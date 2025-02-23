"Jokic to Lakers confirmed" - NBA fans react to Dwight Howard’s shocking pick for Luka Doncic’s future running mate

Former LA Lakers center Dwight Howard caused a stir with his take after the Lakers vs. Nuggets game on Saturday. The 2020 NBA champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to ship a partnership between Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, two of the best players in the NBA who have a terrific relationship.

Ad

"Imagine Luka and Jokic on the same team one day 🫣," Howard tweeted Sunday morning.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The basketball fanbase had something to say about this idea, with LA fans saying the only option was for Jokic to join the Lakers and not for Jokic to go to the Denver Nuggets.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Jokic to Lakers confirmed," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It better be Jokic coming to LA , or you can forget it," another fan said.

"Lakers in 2027," another fan predicted.

While others were hyped up about the possibility, they still told Dwight Howard that Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic would be a liability for the Lakers on defense.

"Greatest offense of all time, worst defense of all time," one fan said.

Ad

"Doesn't work the same. Jokic isn't athletic so the flow and movement wouldn't be there. See how LeBron can still cut and fly around at 40. Luka said he works better with a Bigvwith athleticism in he's first few interviews on the team," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some recalled the failed experiment of Dwight Howard and Kobe Bryant at Staples Center, saying that some ideas work better on better. That said, the majority of fans seemed excited about having the Serbian big man and Slovenian guard sharing touches eventually.

Dwight Howard gave up on NBA comeback

Dwight Howard scores for the Los Angeles Lakers during a game against the Golden State Warriors in 2022. (Credits: IMAGN)

Ever since he left the LA Lakers in 2022, fans have clamored for the team to re-sign Dwight Howard. The former Defensive Player of the Year has played in Taiwan and teased about playing in the Australian National Basketball League and the Philippine Basketball Association. He joined the Guaynabo Mets of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional while pushing for another chance in the NBA.

Ad

That dream came to an end at the start of February when the Lakers traded for Mark Williams to replace Anthony Davis. The veteran took to Twitter to ask fans to stop tagging him as a potential signing for the Purple and Gold.

“Lakers got a center now yall can stop tagging me,” Howard wrote on Feb. 6.

The Williams trade ultimately fell apart, but the Lakers responded by signing Alex Len, once again confirming that Howard was no longer part of the team's plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback