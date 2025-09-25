Jonathan Kuminga contract saga takes another twist as Warriors make bold call amid Kings interest ramps up

The Golden State Warriors will begin training camp on Sunday, but they remain in a stalemate with Jonathan Kuminga. Mike Dunleavy Jr., the team general manager, reportedly offered the restricted free agent a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option in the final season. Kuminga’s agent said last week they would be all-in if the Warriors could turn the team option into a player opt-out clause.Sam Amick of “The Athletic” reported on Wednesday the latest on the Warriors-Kuminga standoff:“According to team sources, there’s still another scenario in play here: A sign-and-trade deal with the Sacramento Kings. While the two teams went more than a month without discussing the matter during the later part of the summer, team sources said the talks between the two sides were renewed earlier this week.”According to the NBA insider, the Sacramento Kings offered Malik Monk and a 2030 first-round pick (lottery-protected) for the ultra-athletic forward. The sticking point in the talks is the Warriors’ reported “muted” interest in Monk. Amick added that Monk’s fit on Steve Kerr’s roster is also questionable.The Jonathan Kuminga impasse has seriously affected the Golden State Warriors’ offseason plans. With a few days left before training camp, they only have nine players signed to regular contracts. The ninth player on the roster, Jackson Rowe, is on a two-way deal, according to Spotrac.The urgency to construct a roster has given Kuminga some leverage. He could end up taking the Warriors’ one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer and become an unrestricted free agent next season. In that situation, the Dubs are stuck with a player whom they can’t trade due to an inherent no-trade clause.NBA insider urges Warriors to give Jonathan Kuminga player option to get deal doneNBA insider Brett Siegel, who has covered the Jonathan Kuminga situation, tweeted on Wednesday.“Multiple options are still on the table, but I think the Warriors need to just change the team option to a player option and get it done.”Brett Siegel @BrettSiegelNBALINKI’ll answer it like this: I think Kuminga would be foolish to pass up the 3yr/75M deal since there’s a good chance he could be dealt and become a starter. I do understand wanting control though. I think the Warriors would be foolish to watch him accept the QO and leave forSiegel also said that it would be “foolish” for Kuminga to turn down the three-year, $75.2 million offer the Warriors have on the table. On the other hand, he added the Dubs would lose if Kuminga settles for the qualifying offer, as the Warriors can't trade him.After an offseason posturing, the urgency of the situation could see the Jonathan Kuminga saga end before training camp. The Warriors likely don’t have a full roster for training camp and preseason if they can’t resolve the standoff.