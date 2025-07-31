Jonathan Kuminga fires thinly-veiled shot at Warriors after turning down $45M offer

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 31, 2025 00:33 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Jonathan Kuminga threw shade at the Warriors after turning down another contract extension (Image Source: IMAGN)

There is no improvement in Jonathan Kuminga's circumstances with the Golden State Warriors. On Wednesday, Kuminga seemingly took a shot at the Warriors in his Instagram story after he rejected a contract extension by the front office.

Kuminga believes he's got what it takes to be one of the best players in the NBA. This is why the 6-foot-8 forward is demanding to be paid like a star player.

According to earlier reports, Kuminga thinks he deserves to get paid at least $30 million per season. The Warriors, though, offered a two-year, $45 million contract extension. The offer reportedly didn't sit well with the young forward, ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported on Wednesday.

On his social media account, the 22-year-old seemingly threw shade at the Warriors.

"I'll Bet on myself all day @arockturner #JustKnow" Kuminga posted.
Jonathan Kuminga's Instagram post following the reported rejection of the Golden State Warriors' contract extension offer.

It seems like Kuminga's desire to get compensated like a star isn't going anywhere. The Warriors would also seek to sign him to a team-friendly contract to make it easier for them to find a decent trading partner.

First, Jonathan Kuminga was linked to the Sacramento Kings in a potential sign-and-trade. However, there were reports that the Kings weren't interested in giving Kuminga the contract extension that he wants.

Also, Golden State reportedly didn't want to acquire Devin Carter or DeMar DeRozan in a potential trade for Kuminga. With that, the young forward's situation has gotten a lot more complicated.

Marc Spears said Jonathan Kuminga wants to play in Sacramento

With the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga might not have the role of a star player. After all, the organization traded for Jimmy Butler last season, relegating him to the bench. The two players almost play a similar brand of basketball. But with Butler's experience, head coach Steve Kerr prefers him in the starting lineup.

With the Kings, however, there's a chance for him to become a starter. That is why NBA insider Marc Spears said that Kuminga wants to join the Sacramento franchise.

“He wants to go. And the Kings are offering a starting spot, power forward next to Keegan Murray, next to Sabonis,” Spears said.

Even though Jonathan Kuminga is interested in joining the Kings, the team doesn't look like they are willing to pay him the contract he wants. Another option for the forward is to accept the one-year qualifying offer worth $7.9 million.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
