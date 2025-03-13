Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update: Is Warriors forward returning tonight against Sacramento Kings? (Mar. 13)

The resurgent Golden State Warriors have received a massive boost ahead of Thursday's contest against the Sacramento Kings, with Jonathan Kuminga likely to return. According to the Warriors' official injury report, Kuminga is probable to play his first game after Jan. 4. He has missed 31 consecutive games since then.

The Warriors initially struggled in his absence until they traded for Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. Over the past 13 games since Butler's debut, the Warriors are 12-2, with a 0-1 record in Steph Curry's new co-star's absence. The Warriors will have another reliable scorer once Kuminga returns.

The 22-year-old forward averaged 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 32 games before his injury. Curry, Butler and Kuminga's trio on offense could push the Warriors to become an even bigger threat for the rest of the Western Conference.

It remains to be seen how Kuminga plays after the lengthiest injury hiatus of his career.

Jonathan Kuminga stats vs. Sacramento Kings

Jonathan Kuminga has played 11 career games against the Sacramento Kings, averaging 10.8 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 53.0%, including 34.8% from 3. He didn't get to play the Kings this year because of his injury absence. The Warriors are 1-2 in three games against the Kings without Kuminga.

However, the Warriors dominated their last game against the Kings on Feb. 21, thrashing them by a 132-108 margin. It was a collective effort, with four players scoring 20 or more and Jimmy Butler tallying 17 points and seven assists on 50.0% shooting.

Golden State recorded 40 team assists, and 20 made 3s. It will remain the key to their success in Thursday's rematch in Jonathan Kuminga's return.

Where to watch Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors game?

TNT, Tru TV and Max will nationally televise the Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors game. NBA League Pass will provide online coverage of the contest accessible for viewers in the U.S. and abroad. The game will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET at the Chase Center, the Warriors' homecourt.

