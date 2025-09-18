Jonathan Kuminga rumors: Warriors afraid marquee FA might become a 'star' with Kings

Jonathan Kuminga’s contract impasse with the Golden State Warriors remains one of the unresolved storylines of NBA free agency. Reports indicate the Warriors have tabled multiple offers, but the 22-year-old forward seems ready to move on from the team.

On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Sam Amick explained on “The Carmichael Dave Show” why Golden State has yet to part ways with Kuminga.

According to Amick, the Warriors are wary of letting a division rival reap the rewards.

“There is a sense from some people involved, that there's a real reluctance not only to finally ‘quit him,’ if you will, but also to see him go up the road to another Northern California NBA team,” Amick said.

“It’s run by a guy in Vivek Ranadivé, who used to be with the Warriors. And what if Kuminga blows up and becomes a total star? From a personal ownership dynamic level, there are some folks that feel like that could be playing a small part.”

Earlier in the summer, reports surfaced that the Sacramento Kings were among Kuminga’s top suitors, floating a deal in the ballpark of $90 million over four years, with a player option in the final season.

On Monday, ESPN’s Anthony Slater and Shams Charania reported that Golden State had proposed an increased offer to Kuminga: a three-year deal worth $75.2 million.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon says Jonathan Kuminga ‘miserable’ in Golden State

On “The Hoop Collective” podcast earlier this week, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said Jonathan Kuminga has grown unhappy with his situation in Golden State, citing Steve Kerr’s public criticism and inconsistent playing time.

"He’s miserable,” MacMahon said. “He doesn’t want to be in Golden State. He knows they don’t want him. He doesn’t want to maximize his earnings — he wants to get in a situation where he feels like he can thrive.

“Whether you agree or disagree about his ability, his talent, he wants to go find out. He’s effed around long enough — now he wants to find out."

If no long-term agreement or sign-and-trade emerges, Jonathan Kuminga could still sign his restricted free agent tender worth $10.2 million, giving him the option to enter unrestricted free agency next summer.

Last season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds across 47 games for the Warriors. In Round 2 of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he put up 18.3 ppg on 61.8% shooting with Jimmy Butler sustaining an injury.

