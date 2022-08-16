"Jordan averaged the same thing and curry made 53 three-pointers" - American rapper compares Steph Curry's 2022 NBA Finals performance to Michael Jordan

The 2022 NBA playoffs will go down as one of Steph Curry's best. The run ended in an NBA title for the Golden State Warriors and a finals MVP trophy for Curry.

The Warriors put away the Boston Celtics in six games, with Curry putting up perhaps the best performance of his playoff career in Game 4.

Steph averaged 31.2 points, 5.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game for the series, with a 40-point, 10-rebound double-double in Game 4.

Andrew Wiggins rallied behind Steph as the second-best player in the finals, logging 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Wiggins logged two double-doubles, with 26 points and 13 rebounds in Game 5 and 17 points and 16 rebounds in Game 4.

In an interview with DJ Vlad, Boosie, an American rapper, spoke about Steph's performance in the 2022 finals. He compared it to Michael Jordan's run with the Bulls in 1990s, saying:

"I mean curry averaged 35 points a game this series and Jordan averaged the same thing and curry made 53 three pointers, Jordan made two and they averaged the same thing, that's dominance on both ways.

"That's 53 three pointers at 35 a game, two three-pointers so how many buckets Jordan made? That's a bucket, that's a walking bucket."

Michael Jordan has averaged 33.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in the NBA Finals over his career, eerily close to Curry's numbers in 2022.

Steph Curry's golden run in the 2022 playoffs

Stephen Curry at the finals postgame press conference.

Some of Steph Curry's best games of his playoff career came in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Curry had no shortage of commendable performances. Those included a 34-point game in 23 minutes as a sixth-man and a 24-point deficit at half-time in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

However, no game deserves more recognition than Game 4. Many have hailed it as Curry's magnum opus.

Steph started the game off in an unrecognizable fashion when he got chatty with the crowd early in the game. Curry made one right play after another, sunk timely shots and put Golden State on his back, leading them to a spectacular win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar