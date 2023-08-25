Jordan Clarkson-KAT matchup in Dominican Republic vs Philippines game at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 breaks attendance record

A new FIBA Basketball World Cup record was set Friday night as the game between Jordan Clarkson's Philippines and Karl-Anthony Towns' Dominican Republic drew 38,115 fans at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue.

The gate attendance easily broke that of the 1994 FIBA World Cup Final between Team USA and Russia, which saw 32,616 fans at the Skydome in Toronto.

The Filipinos and even the Dominicans, Italians and Angolans, arrived at the said venue, situated about 25 kilometers north of Manila, as early as 7 a.m.

At the end of the Angola-Italy game, the attendance was already at 21,214, mainly because the Philippines fans had arrived early.

Among the key people in attendance at the record-setting crowd were Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Italy draws first blood in FIBA Basketball World Cup

Italy used a strong fourth quarter to pummel Angola 81-67 at the start of the Philippine leg of the FIBA World Cup.

The Utah Jazz' Simone Fontecchio led Italy with 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

