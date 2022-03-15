"Jordan finally had a chance to prove he could finish above .500" - Nick Wright rates Michael Jordan's 2nd retirement as one of the worst ever

Tom Brady joined Michael Jordan in the list of legendary athletes to retire and unretire. Brady announced on Sunday he will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, ending his retirement after just 40 days.

In a piece for Fox Sports, Nick Wright ranked the worst retirements in the history of sports. He listed WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Mark Henry at number five, while MLB legend Roger Clemens found himself at number four.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brady came in at number three, with Michael Jordan coming in behind Brady. Wright called Jordan's second retirement in 1998 as a shame, as the latter joined the Washington Wizards as a shadow of his former self.

"Jordan finally had a chance to prove he could finish above .500 or win a single playoff series without Scottie and Phil (Jackson) and he's like, 'No, I'm quitting,' only to come back with the Wizards. That was a shame," Wright said.

The 5 worst retirements in sports history, according to @getnickwright:
1. Tom Brady
2. Michael Jordan's 2nd retirement
3. Brett Favre
4. Roger Clemens
5. Mark Henry
"Tom Brady might be the GOAT football player but he's the worst retire-er I've ever seen."

Michael Jordan retired three times during his career. His first retirement came in 1993 after the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat. Jordan returned in 1995 and won three more titles from 1996 to 1998. He retired after his "Last Dance" in 1998 but returned once again in 2001 as a member of the Washington Wizards.

The third and final retirement for "His Airness" came at the end of the 2002-03 NBA season. Injuries and age limited Jordan's ability to produce the goods and win by then. Jordan would go on to become the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets in 2010.

Why did Michael Jordan retire three times during his career?

Michael Jordan with the Washington Wizards

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest basketball player to ever live. Jordan is a six-time NBA champion and a five-time NBA MVP, among other accolades. He's also one of the most recognizable athletes in the world and continues to make money with his Air Jordan brand.

During his career, Jordan retired a total of three times, but why? His first retirement happened in 1993 following the Chicago Bulls' third straight title. In his official announcement, Jordan revealed that he had lost the desire to play basketball following the death of his father.

"His Airness" would become a baseball player for the Chicago White Sox organization before returning in March 1995. Jordan would win three more NBA championships before his second retirement in 1998. With Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman all leaving the Bulls, Jordan decided to retire for a second time.

After three years, Jordan unretired once again and joined the Washington Wizards. He would play two unsuccessful seasons in the capital, with the Wizards missing the playoffs both times.

Etienne @stephenrr Since officially retiring from the NBA in 2003, Michael Jordan has had great success in the business world. In March 2010, he became the majority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets, after 4 years as part of the team’s ownership Managing Member of Basketball Operations. Since officially retiring from the NBA in 2003, Michael Jordan has had great success in the business world. In March 2010, he became the majority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets, after 4 years as part of the team’s ownership Managing Member of Basketball Operations. https://t.co/ZZ0kVG1ZAF

He permanently hung up his sneakers in 2003 and pursued the ownership of an NBA team.

