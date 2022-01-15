“Jordan was his GOD” - Skip Bayless reacts to Dwyane Wade’s comments on Michael Jordan being forgotten

Skip Bayless of "The Undisputed Show" has joined multiple basketball analysts in reacting to Michael Jordan's comments made by former Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade.

While some analysts have agreed with Wade on Jordan not being in the greatest of all-time conversations in the next couple of decades, others strongly disagree.

Skip is one of those who disagree and find it highly offensive. His shock originated from the fact that Dwyane Wade grew up on the principles and influence on MJ, being brought up in Chicago. He claimed that Jordan was a god to the three-time NBA champion and he's only trying to further LeBron James' GOAT conversation.

On his podcast, Bayless said:

"The reason this was so offensive to me... Dwyane grew up in Chicago, in the golden era of Jordan. Like Jordan was his salvation, Jordan was his god, his basketball god. Everything Dwyane did was inspired by Jordan. So it's offensive to me that he will try to make LeBron GOAT's case by just saying that it's generational."

He went on to highlight that MJ cannot be ruled out because he last played in 1998, stating that 'the conversation didn't work that way'. Skip also stated emphatically that deep down Dwyane Wade knew Michael Jordan was the greatest.

"You can't disqualify Michael Jordan just because he played his year in '98. And Dwyane knows in his heart of hearts who the GOAT is, it's Michael Jeffery Jordan."

Skip Bayless believes Dwyane Wade is only furthering LeBron James' GOAT case

Dwyane Wade has been a close ally of LeBron James since the latter joined the Miami Heat for the 2010-11 NBA season. Even after James' exit from the franchise after the 2013-14 season, both players have gone on to become best friends and business partners.

On the basis of friendship and being business partners, Skip Bayless has suggested that some of Wade's takes are biased and as such should be disqualified.

"Dwyane is still obviously LeBron’s best friend, but he's a business partner of LeBron. And when LeBron does decide to walk away, him and Dwyane will still be attached to the hips in business and entertainment. So you have to qualify or sometimes disqualify some of the things Dwyane says."

However, he made clear that he has been a huge fan of Dwyane Wade even before the LeBron James era. Praising his impact on LeBron James' career and basketball history in general.

"I love Dwyane Wade. I was a huge fan of Dwyane as a player even pre-Lebron. And I love what Dwyane did for LeBron, because when LeBron did join forces, leaving Cleveland for Miami.

Take his talent to South Beach, Dwyane was the best thing to happen to LeBron, because Dwyane just showed him the ropes, he taught him how to overcome any fears, any doubts and to tough through it and to win championships.

He taught him how to be a superstar at the highest level, how to be a winner. I love Dwyane for that and I cherish that as part of basketball history."

LeBron James is in his 19th year in the NBA and his Lakers are currently seventh in the Western Conference with a 21-21 record. The veteran will hope he can rally his troops to earn a higher finish.

