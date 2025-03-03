Jordan Goodwin Injury Update: JJ Redick provides latest update on Lakers' in-form two-way guard amid injury woes

Lakers coach JJ Redick provided an update on two-way guard Jordan Goodwin's injury ahead of the team's game against the LA Clippers on Sunday. Redick confirmed that Goodwin has a Grade 1 ankle sprain and will miss the upcoming game against their cross-town rivals.

However, Redick also reassured that the injury is not serious. Goodwin sustained the right ankle sprain during the Lakers' victory over the Clippers on Friday.

"It can be 3 grades. Grade 3 is bad. He has a Grade 1. It’s like the best version of an ankle sprain. It’s like the best version of a bad thing," Redick said.

Jordan Goodwin has been outstanding for the Lakers, with coach Redick entrusting the young point guard with key minutes, including playing time in crucial fourth quarters. Goodwin has lived up to that trust by making impactful plays, whether it's hitting shots from beyond the arc or being a defensive force on the perimeter against opposing guards.

In eight games, Goodwin is averaging 6.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.3 steals. He is shooting 52.5% from the field, including 31.3% from beyond the arc.

JJ Redick praises Jordan Goodwin for his contribution

Coach JJ Redick expressed his strong belief in the impact Jordan Goodwin has had on the Lakers, stating that he envisions Goodwin being a key part of the team’s rotation moving forward. However, for that to happen, the Lakers would need to make room by cutting a player to sign Goodwin for the remainder of the season, allowing him to be eligible for the playoffs.

"To get Goody (Goodwin), who, you know, we kind of foresee just being a part of the rotation, and obviously we have to manage his games Trey as wel," Redick said. "But those guys are just professionals and a lot of times, with two ways, you can sort of err on the side of youth and development... and a lot of value in that Trey and Goodwin are older players by two-way standards.

"And so be able to have them both with experience and both having been in the league now for a couple years longer than that, but they know how to play and they can they can contribute to winning."

Meanwhile, Redick and Lakers fans will be hoping for a quick recovery for Goodwin so he can return to action. His recent contributions off the bench have been vital to the team’s success.

