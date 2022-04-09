"Jordan heard himself uttering the same words to Kobe, that Dr. J had said to him 12 years earlier, 'if you need anything, just call'" - Jackie MacMullan on Michael Jordan being a mentor to Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are often compared to each other because of their many similarities. Both played in the same position, both were fierce competitors with insane work ethics, and Kobe mirrored his game to Jordan.

The two shared a brotherly bond that started in the 1997-98 NBA season, which was Bryant's sophomore year. According to Jackie MacMullan of The Ringer, the relationship started when Kobe asked Jordan for advice following a game between the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls in December 1997.

The 19-year-old Kobe Bryant came off the bench to score 33 points in 29 minutes for the LA Lakers. Michael Jordan topped Bryant with 36 points in the Chicago Bulls' 108-83 win. During the game, Kobe started asking Jordan questions about his game and the relationship grew from there.

"Kobe started asking him detailed questions about the move as the game was in progress. Afterward, Jordan heard himself uttering the same words to Kobe that Dr. J had said to him 12 years earlier, 'If you need anything, just call,'" MacMullan said.

The Ringer @ringer



This is Shaq and Kobe were arguably the best one-two punch ever—two of the NBA’s most compelling players and the ultimate contrast in styles.This is #IconsClub with Jackie MacMullan: open.spotify.com/episode/2lWmaE… Shaq and Kobe were arguably the best one-two punch ever—two of the NBA’s most compelling players and the ultimate contrast in styles.This is #IconsClub with Jackie MacMullan: open.spotify.com/episode/2lWmaE…

The move Kobe Bryant was asking about was Michael Jordan's signature move, the turnaround fadeaway. Bryant would pattern his game to Jordan as they started working out together in the offseason. MJ would reveal that he regretted and appreciated teaching Kobe about his move.

"The one thing that I did give him that I felt like I regretted, but then again, I appreciated, was his turnaround fadeaway. He learned my move. He learned that to a point where he would use it relentlessly, especially when you know you're getting double-teamed. I took great pride in seeing him utilize that," Jordan said.

Michael Jordan on the passing of Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan at the Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant.

The whole world mourned when Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, tragically passed away last January 26th, 2020 in a helicopter crash. The LA Lakers held a memorial at the then-Staples Center to celebrate the life of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

One of the speakers at the ceremony was Michael Jordan, who was Bryant's mentor and friend. Jordan spoke for about 11 minutes as he recalled his relationship with Kobe and the memories they shared.

"When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died, and as I look at this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died. I promise you, from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could. Please rest in peace, little brother," Jordan said.

Jordan would later induct Bryant to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 15th, 2021. Bryant took his rightful place among the greats of the game as part of the Class of 2020 with Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and six other inductees.

Edited by Arnav