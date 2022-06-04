“Jordan as mentally tough a clutch superstar as I ever witnessed, versus LeBron who can be on occasion the mentally weakest” - Skip Bayless believes LeBron James will only beat Michael Jordan in longevity records

Skip Bayless is unwavering in his support for Michael Jordan as the GOAT over LeBron James. However, he acknowledged that the latter's longevity record is an area where he betters Jordan.

The GOAT debate, despite not being as intense as before, is still ongoing. Recently, it was suggested that Steph Curry be thrown into the mix if he wins the 2022 championship and Finals MVP.

Curry's Golden State Warriors are currently in the finals, squaring up against the Boston Celtics. They are 1-0 down in the series as they lost Game 1 on Thursday night.

On The Skip Bayless Show, a fan asked if his constant attack on James is out of fear that LBJ will surpass MJ. Skip was quick to disagree, saying:

"Trust me, 1000% big no. The only areas in which LeBron James will ever surpass Michael Jeffrey Jordan are just longevity records because LeBron has now played 382 more games than Jordan ever did in the NBA."

After listing out some achievements to make a case for Jordan over James, he continued:

"Maybe more important, Jordan never had one meltdown in one playoff series like LeBron did in 2010. That last go-round the first time around in Cleveland against Boston. Remember Games 4, 5, and 6? Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert subsequently accused LeBron of quitting in those games. Anybody ever accused Jordan? No.

"Jordan, as mentally tough a clutch superstar as I ever witnessed, versus a LeBron who can be on occasion the mentally weakest superstar I have ever closely observed. So, the only thing I fear is getting struck by lightning on the Undisputed set.

"When my partner LeShannon Sharpe dares to call LeBron James the goat already, he's proclaiming that for the last six years. Phony goat is as far as I can go."

Even as the LA Lakers are not competing in the playoffs, Skip has always found a way to call out James. Most recently, he talked about James' wine consumption, pointing out that the four-time NBA champ needs to stay fit.

Can LeBron James win as many titles as Michael Jordan?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

Jordan has six NBA titles to his name, all won in the space of eight years. The Chicago Bulls star made sure that every finals trip resulted in a championship.

James has had a lot more opportunities to win more titles than Jordan, but has not taken advantage. The Lakers captain has made ten finals appearances but has managed only four victories.

Missing the 2022 playoffs inspired LBJ to tweet that he would not miss any other postseason in his career. However, it is hard to imagine him winning two titles before retiring from professional play.

LeBron James @KingJames I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games.

The 37-year-old has one year left on his contract with the Lakers. He has also expressed his desire to play with his son, Bronny, who will only be eligible to join the NBA in 2023.

That gives James at least two more seasons in the league. If he is to finish his career with as many titles as MJ, winning the 2023 championship is non-negotiable.

