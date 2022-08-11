“Jordan has so much flash in his handle” - Stephon Marbury says Michael Jordan had every move you could think of as a basketball player

Stephon Marbury, a two-time All-Star, had high praise for Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and was always in awe of how he played. Inspiring future generations, Jordan's beautiful game transcends time and many have attempted to mimic it.

Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players ever. He helped make the game well known across the globe. The 14-time All-Star had almost no flaws in his game, and it led to so many future basketball players trying to replicate his game. The closest player who was able to achieve that was the late Kobe Bryant. But even with that, there was an obvious difference in how both played.

Former New York Knicks guard Stephon Marbury reflected on how he became in awe of the way Jordan played. On "The Ryen Russillo Podcast," Marbury discussed how the Chicago Bulls legend played.

"The person who I look at when I watch basketball is Michael Jordan," Marbury said, "I feel like you know Michael Jordan had every move that you could think of as a basketball player. Jordan has so much flash in his handle that people don't even realize because he literally, really wasn't dribbling the basketball.

"He literally was like palming the basketball as he was dribbling the basketball. So, you can make the basketball go wherever you wanted to go."

Jordan is one of the most influential athletes ever, and his talent alone intimidated those who stood in his way. Paired with that, his competitiveness turned him into a different kind of player.

Stephon Marbury's accomplishments outside of the NBA could make him into a Hall of Famer

Former Knicks guard Stephon Marbury.

The former fourth pick in the legendary 1996 draft has helped the game of basketball become global. Since the 2009-10 season, Starbury took his talents to China and never looked back.

His last season in the NBA was with the Boston Celtics in 2008-09, and he only played 23 games. This ultimately led to him pursuing a career in China. From there, he was able to become "the man" for his teams and won championships in the Chinese Basketball Association. Marbury added many accomplishments to his resume and achieved a success he wasn't able to taste in the NBA.

In the CBA, he became a three-time champion, a two-time Finals MVP and a six-time All-Star. This is just a sample of what he accomplished in China. He became a trailblazer for the game and has inspired other athletes who have experienced similar NBA struggles.

Marbury, who retired in 2018, has a strong case for being inducted into the Hall of Fame. He has achieved great success in two major basketball leagues and has motivated fans to see what other leagues have in store. After all, it's the Basketball Hall of Fame, it's not exclusive to those who played in the NBA.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein