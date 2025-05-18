"Jordan never won this" - NBA fans abuzz after LeBron James wins Shaqtin' a Fool MVP

LeBron James added an unwanted accolade to his legendary trophy cabinet on Saturday when he was voted the 2024-25 Shaqtin' a Fool MVP. NBA fans were abuzz online after it was announced, with others jokingly using it against The King in the GOAT debate with Michael Jordan.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, NBA TV uploaded a clip from the annual Shaqtin' a Fool year-end special. The LA Lakers superstar was revealed to be the winner of the undistinguished award after a season full of hilarious mistakes and funny bloopers on the court.

Shaqtin' a Fool was created by "Inside the NBA" on TNT, and it began during the 2011-12 season. Shaquille O'Neal, who was known for his goofy personality on the court, was the mastermind for the segment, which was dreaded by NBA players at its peak.

NBA fans online couldn't help but make fun of LeBron James for winning the 2024-25 Shaqtin' a Fool MVP. While there were other worthy candidates this year, the winner was decided by fan voting, so it wasn't surprising that the majority voted for "The King."

Here are some of the best comments:

"Jordan never won this. Debate over," a fan wrote.

"Should unanimously get flopper of the year also," one fan claimed.

"Put that next to his injury faker of the year award," another fan remarked.

"Jordan never won Shaqtin’ a fool MVP..…This is why Bron is the goat!" a fan joked.

"That fraud LeBron doesn't even deserve Shaqtin's MVP. It's too good for him," one fan commented.

"Should've won it every year since he's been in LA, realistically. People just get voter's fatigue I guess," another fan tweeted.

LeBron James wasn't the only NBA MVP to win the award. He joined James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid. Westbrook has won the award three times in his career.

NBA analyst suggests next move for LeBron James

NBA analyst suggests next move for LeBron James. (Photo: IMAGN)

LeBron James can opt out of his contract with the LA Lakers and become a free agent this offseason. The Lakers are coming off a disappointing finish to the playoffs, getting eliminated in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves despite being the higher seed.

Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright made a bold suggestion for what's next for "King James." He urged the four-time NBA champion to return to Cleveland and help the Cavaliers get over the hump. The Cavs won 64 games this season but were eliminated in the second round by the Indiana Pacers.

Wright pointed out the possibility of a sign-and-trade for James, who won the 2016 NBA championship for Cleveland.

