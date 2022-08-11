"Jordan played far far shorter... he played seven years lesser than Kareem and LeBron" - Nick Wright defends putting Michael Jordan behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James in his all-time list

NBA analyst Nick Wright has released a controversial list of the Top 50 greatest basketball players of all time. Since he came up with the list, many have questioned him. At the top of his list is a player that not many consider while discussing the greatest of all time.

Wright placed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at number one, followed by LeBron James and Michael Jordan at number two and three. He has several times defended his choice of placing Abdul-Jabbar at number one.

The co-host of "The First Things First" believes that the GOAT debate should not just involve LeBron James and Michael Jordan. He emphasized that Kareem had done just enough in his career to earn the stripes to be part of that conversation. Speaking about the list on "Colin Cowherd's podcast," Wright said:

"When we're talking about the greatest ever, every bit matters. Jordan played far far shorter than the other guys, you can argue reached a higher peak if you want, but he played seven years lesser than Kareem and LeBron did, that has to matter.

LeBron's still playing at a high level, we have been told Colin that Michael Jordan averaging 20 points a game for a shitty Wizards team at the age of 40 is a badge of honor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar averaged 22PPG in the NBA Finals at age 40."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played in the league for 20 years. LeBron has already completed 19 seasons and is looking well set to enter Year 20. However, Michael Jordan played for only 14 years and took two breaks before he retired in 2003.

To Wright's point, this certainly has huge importance while discussing the greatest players of all time. Further speaking about the careers of the three greats, Wright said:

The Jordan Rules @Rules23Jordan

#NBA

#BullsNation Michael Jordan's 1987-88 regular season highlights as one of 3 players in NBA history to win MVP & DPOY in a single season Michael Jordan's 1987-88 regular season highlights as one of 3 players in NBA history to win MVP & DPOY in a single season#NBA #BullsNation https://t.co/LMtXeWaTvn

"We go to when they first walked into the league, Kareem was the best player, LeBron was finishing Top 3 in MVP by year 2 and he was straight out of high school. And then its also like, 'Ohh what's the profile coming into the league?' I don't know like LeBron was the greatest prospect ever, Kareem was a franchise changer that took a 27 win team to 56 wins.

Jordan took a 27 win team to 38 wins, they both had 27 wins before they got there and Jordan was a really good college player who went third in the draft, like hmm that's interesting. Was Kareem ever gonna go third in the draft, I don't think so, was LeBron ever gonna go third in the draft, I don't think so."

StatMuse @statmuse The oldest player to record



30 PTS — Dirk Nowitzki

40 PTS — Michael Jordan

50 PTS — Jamal Crawford

60 PTS — Kobe Bryant

10 REB — Robert Parish

15 REB — Dikembe Mutombo

10 AST — John Stockton

15 AST — John Stockton

Double-Double — Dikembe Mutombo

Triple-Double — Karl Malone The oldest player to record 30 PTS — Dirk Nowitzki40 PTS — Michael Jordan50 PTS — Jamal Crawford60 PTS — Kobe Bryant10 REB — Robert Parish15 REB — Dikembe Mutombo10 AST — John Stockton15 AST — John StocktonDouble-Double — Dikembe Mutombo Triple-Double — Karl Malone https://t.co/1aaIHncwns

Is it fair to place Michael Jordan third on the list of the Top 50 greatest NBA players?

Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets

Undoubtedly, Michael Jordan was one of the most iconic players to ever grace the basketball court. He elevated the NBA to a different level altogether and was magical every time he played. However, the top two names in Nick Wright's list have also done just enough to earn consideration in the GOAT debate.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



The sky hook will forever be a signature move. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar turns 74 todayThe sky hook will forever be a signature move. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar turns 74 today 🎈The sky hook will forever be a signature move. https://t.co/qgMsrkP4XZ

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has a stacked resume and has won everything in his glorious NBA career. LeBron James, on the other hand, is still striving to win a few more championships before he can call it quits on his career. Both have also played really well towards the twilight years of their careers.

The greatest player of all time is a conversation where many will have different opinions. It will be a discussion that will happen throughout generations. A few more players could be added to the conversation as the years go by. But one thing that no one can take away from these three legends is the long-lasting impact they have had on the game of basketball.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar