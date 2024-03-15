Jordan Poole admits to newfound hobbies of growing plants and making candles

Since Jordan Poole arrived in Washington, a lot has changed for the young star. He found himself in a completely new situation with much to gain and a lot to lose. Poole lost more than he gained with the Wizards but refused to fabricate an image on his social media. The Wizards player likes to do things on his own and perhaps behind closed doors.

Poole is a very private person, and a lot about his personal life is still a mystery to the NBA community. However, there is more to the Wizards' young star that might catch the eye. He is not just passionate about basketball but also something very unusual for a basketball player.

In a conversation with Martenzie Johnson, the senior writer for Andscap, Poole revealed that he likes to make candles in his free time. But it is not just candles that Poole likes to spend his free time with. He also has a serious passion for plants. When asked about his passion for plants,

“They’re good for the eyes,” Poole said.

But growing plants isn’t the best part of Poole’s passion for plants. Even more aesthetic is his reason behind it. Jordan Poole has a reason behind his passion that is more philosophical and metaphorically beautiful.

“I liked the process of you gotta water them, you gotta give them sunlight, because they grow over time,” said the Wizards player. “Just to see the growth over time is something I thought was dope.”

Poole’s passion speaks a lot about his personality, perhaps revealing the biggest reason that he is one of the most misunderstood players in the league. He has previously said that he doesn’t like to fabricate an image because it doesn’t come naturally to him.

Jordan Poole doesn’t like to publicize himself on social media

It has come to a point that Jordan Poole has become one of the most trolled NBA players on social media. He has been rejected by NBA analysts, and former NBA players have slammed the young star for having a bad attitude. Despite getting backlash from almost every sphere of the NBA drama world, Poole has stood his ground.

Poole is not a very active person on social media and has so far stayed low and away from it. Recently, when Poole was asked about the reason he keeps himself low on social media, he said:

"I’m more of an old soul if that makes sense. So that goes to the new generation who wants to post everything...It’s about the views, it’s about the clickbait, it’s about making fun of people online. That’s just what’s hot."

Poole also added that while players are creating a conducive narrative around them through posting their practice and workout on social media, he doesn’t want to follow the trend.