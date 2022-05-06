"Jordan Poole is the best player on the Warriors right now" - Antoine Walker on Warriors vs Grizzlies series, believes 3-time NBA champion is smartest player in series

Jordan Poole had a breakout season for the Golden State Warriors in just his third year in the league. Some might argue that Poole might be better than Klay Thompson right now. However, former NBA player Antoine Walker believes Poole has been even better than Steph Curry in the playoffs.

In an appearance on Fox Sports' "First Things First," Walker talked about the second-round matchup between the Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. Walker said that Ja Morant is the best player in the series, with Poole coming in second and Currry at number three. He said:

"I think Steph is the third best player in the series. I think it goes Ja Morant, Jordan Poole and then Steph Curry. Jordan Poole is the best player on the Warriors right now."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I think Steph is the 3rd best player in the series. I think it goes Ja Morant, Jordan Poole & then Steph Curry. Jordan Poole is the best player on the Warriors right now." — @WalkerAntoine8 "I think Steph is the 3rd best player in the series. I think it goes Ja Morant, Jordan Poole & then Steph Curry. Jordan Poole is the best player on the Warriors right now." — @WalkerAntoine8 https://t.co/Y8JcqoDlgP

Walker went as far as saying that Poole was even the best player for the Warriors against the Denver Nuggets in the first round. The three-time All-Star pointed out that this is why Warriors coach Steve Kerr is having a tough time taking Poole out of lineups. Walker added:

"From the first round of the playoffs with the Denver Nuggets and even the first two games on the road, Jordan Poole is the best player on the Golden State Warriors right now. That's why Steve Kerr had a tough time taking him out of the lineup."

Despite Walker's take on the Warriors-Grizzlies series, he did praise Curry for being the smartest player on the court. Walker indicated that Curry uses everything on the court to his advantage, which makes him very effective, saying:

"One thing Steph is gonna do is he's gonna play smart. He's gonna use picks; he's gonna use Draymond Green. He’s gonna come off pick and rolls. He's gonna use his teammates a lot more than Ja Morant will probably use his teammates, so that's where I'm talking about being smart because this guy has the ability to put pressure on you every play, whether it's to score or pass."

Is Jordan Poole really better than Steph Curry right now?

Curry and Poole of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry is averaging 27.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals this postseason, while shooting 47.4% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Jordan Poole is shooting more efficiently at 55.1% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range. He's averaging 22.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Statistically speaking, Poole has been more efficient than Curry in the postseason. However, Curry is +35, while Poole is just a +17 in seven games in the playoffs. The two-time MVP is also defensively better than his teammate. Another thing Curry has over his teammate is the fact that opposing coaches prepare specific defensive schemes to stop or slow down the greatest shooter ever.

Edited by Bhargav