“I’m already locked in with the District": Jordan Poole debunks rumors of being unhappy in Washington 

Fans made fun of Jordan Poole as soon as his photos for the Washington Wizards were posted. Many were mocking him for being unhappy with the team. Recently, Poole clarified things and informed the media that he is excited to play for Washington next season.

The trade that the Golden State Warriors executed was one of the more surprising events during the offseason. As soon as Poole was seen wearing Wizards colors, many pointed out the unhappy look on his face. Due to this, the young guard had to inform NBA fans that he isn't unhappy with the Wizards and is looking forward to playing for the organization.

"I’m already locked in with the District," Poole said.

It's understandable if the young scorer isn't happy with the trade. He was already secured with the Warriors, whom he helped win the 2022 title. He was then traded to an organization that's trying to figure out its identity following the Bradley Beal trade.

Poole also talked about taking his time to get to know his new teammates to give them a better shot at winning games next season:

"I want to really get to know my teammates and be an asset."

Many are expecting big things from him with his new team. It might take a while for him to get used to playing for a new system, but fans are excited to see him blossom into a star.

Andre Iguodala defended Jordan Poole from haters

Iggy talked about the great season that Jordan Poole had

The Warriors had a great season, despite getting eliminated in the first round for the first time in quite a while. One of the players who was heavily criticized was Jordan Poole, who had a decently efficient regular season but wasn't that impressive during the postseason.

NBA veteran Andre Iguodala stepped in and defended the young star. saying:

"He was the only one that got to the line for us consistently. People act like he had a bad year. I'm like, a bad year? Ya'll blame him for the year we had last year? He averaged 20."

Following his comments about Poole's previous campaign, Iggy then talked about what kind of year people should expect in his first season with Washington:

"They have no expectation for winning, 25 plus, easy. And then at home, you're gonna have to give him the whistle. He's gonna average 30 at home... He's already starting to make the right strides."

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)