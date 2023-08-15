"2K know what they doing": Fans post hilarious reactions as Jordan Poole calls for iso on Draymond Green in new NBA2K trailer

With the release of the NBA 2K24 gameplay trailer, many fans hilariously reacted to Jordan Poole calling for an iso on Draymond Green from the video. The gameplay trailer consisted of highlighting the ongoing trend of NBA 2K in capturing the essence and excitement of playing NBA.

Besides showing sequences of famous NBA players doing what they do best on the court, the moment between Poole and Green caught the interest of many fans.

Here is a look at the sequence that had fans' attention from the NBA 2K24 gameplay trailer.

A few fans' reactions are given below:

"2k know what they doing."

The two former Warriors teammates have a unique history together after the rollercoaster 2022-23 season. Despite winning a championship together in the 2022 Finals, their relationship broke down after an altercation last season.

The tense moment is when Draymond Green was caught on video throwing and punching Jordan Poole's face. It happened during a team practice session, and both had to be separated.

It was never fully revealed what led to the punch as both parties have their responses to the matter.

During the offseason, the Warriors traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. Meanwhile, Draymond Green signed a four-year $100 million deal to remain in Golden State.

Both Draymond Green and Jordan Poole reacted differently to the altercation

During an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's "NBA in Stephen A's World," Green gave an interesting response when asked about the incident's impact on the Warriors' season.

"None of those things doesn't happen if that didn't happen," Green said, "because the voice that I am in the departments that I lead this team in, there was a ton of slippage due to me sitting back, me not saying anything, me trying to allow that situation play out, giving it all that time to heal."

"Well, while you're giving it all that time to heal, there were five months of a season were slippage has just been occurring," Green added.

Despite already giving an open-ended explanation of the incident, Green continued adding more fuel to the fire when he discussed it further on "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone."

Meanwhile, Jordan Poole, on the other hand, was also asked about the incident and gave a numb response.

As NBA fans eagerly await the start of the upcoming NBA regular season, a meeting between Poole and Green is a match-up to keep an eye on.

