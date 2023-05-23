“Jordan is so proud of his son right now” – Bald Jimmy Butler comparison to Michael Jordan has left fans stunned

Jimmy Butler has been one of the top players in the NBA this postseason. He has led the Miami Heat, the eighth seed, all the way to the conference finals.

Through 13 playoff games, Jimmy Butler is averaging 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.2 steals. His incredible run has led to fans digging deeper into one of the NBA's funniest conspiracy theories.

For many reasons, some fans have joked that Butler is a secret son of Michael Jordan. This hysteria reached a new level when a fan posted a photoshopped image of a bald Butler alongside Jordan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Buhownz 🪼 @Demar305 Bald Jimmy Butler looks IDENTICAL to Michael Jordan Bald Jimmy Butler looks IDENTICAL to Michael Jordan 😭 https://t.co/cdTaSZydeV

Jack Parodi @jack_parodi Jimmy Butler is absolutely Michael Jordan’s son and you can’t convince me otherwise Jimmy Butler is absolutely Michael Jordan’s son and you can’t convince me otherwise https://t.co/FwnPdN2B33

As expected, NBA fans quickly began chiming in with their thoughts on the photo. Before this photo went viral on Twitter, many already believed the Jimmy Butler and Michael Jordan conspiracy theory. One of the running jokes is that the Chicago Bulls icon is proud of his "son" for leading his team on a deep playoff run.

Leo 🇨🇴 @vargas305MIA @Demar305 Jordan is so proud of his son right now @Demar305 Jordan is so proud of his son right now

One fan thought their pictures were so similar that Butler looked more like Jordan than his sons. Jordan's oldest, Marcus, has been in the headlines since the summer after rumors broke that he was dating the ex-wife of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

On the more outrageous side, one fan stated that if Butler shaved his head for the NBA Finals, he'd be betting all his money on Miami to win it all.

Matthew Johnston @MagicMatty22 Buhownz 🪼 @Demar305 Bald Jimmy Butler looks IDENTICAL to Michael Jordan Bald Jimmy Butler looks IDENTICAL to Michael Jordan 😭 https://t.co/cdTaSZydeV If my man came out shaved in the finals, I’m putting an irresponsible amount of money on the heat. twitter.com/demar305/statu… If my man came out shaved in the finals, I’m putting an irresponsible amount of money on the heat. twitter.com/demar305/statu…

Jimmy Butler can add to his legacy by leading the Heat to the NBA Finals

As Butler continues to rack up big numbers in the playoffs, the talk of this conspiracy theory is only going to grow louder.

On Tuesday night, Butler and the Heat will take the floor with the chance to put away the Boston Celtics and secure a spot in the NBA Finals.

The Heat are well and truly in command of the series, having taken a 3-0 lead.

Poll : 0 votes