"Jordan went through Bird, he went through Magic" - Isiah Thomas claims that Michael Jordan wasn't a force to be reckoned with in the '80s

It's no secret that Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas have shared a strained relationship each other ever since their playing days. Jordan has been mostly quiet about their troubles, while Thomas goes off on "His Airness" every time he has the chance.

In an appearance on the Point Forward podcast with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner, Thomas discussed the narrative that MJ had to go through legendary players such as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Larry Bird.

"Zeke" noted that it should be his narrative because he went through the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics in the 1980s, not Jordan's. It was because Jordan dominated the '90s.

"As a matter of fact, we was beating them. Consistently. Like, really consistently. As a matter of fact, they was still finishing fourth and fifth in the division. So this whole narrative about, 'Jordan went through Bird, he went through Magic, he went through Kareem.' No. Timeout. That's my story," Thomas said.

"That ain't Jordan’s story. Jordan didn’t go through Magic, Kareem, Bird, if I remember correctly. Jordan beat, he beat us in '91 at the end, and then he beat Barkley, Shawn Kemp, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing. These were the people he beat. He didn't beat Magic, Bird, and Kareem. But y’all been sold this story, 'Oh, he was in the '80s getting down.' No, no, no, no, no," Thomas added.

Michael Jordan did get through Magic Johnson and the LA Lakers in the 1991 NBA Finals, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is not one of his contemporaries. It's true that Jordan never defeated Bird in the 1980s, but he did drop an NBA playoff record of 63 points against the Celtics at the Garden.

Nevertheless, the beef between Jordan and Thomas may never end. Jordan rarely gives interviews to this day and he's known for holding grudges. Just ask Charles Barkley. Meanwhile, Thomas will likely continue to take down Jordan's status as the greatest of all time.

When did the beef between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas start?

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls.

The feud between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas has been going on for more than 30 years. Their are several origin stories on how the beef started, including the infamous 1985 All-Star Game freezeout on Jordan started by Thomas, the Pistons not shaking hands after getting swept in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals and Jordan allegedly not wanting Thomas on the 1992 Dream Team.

According to former Pistons and Bulls player John Salley, the feud started when Thomas' nephew wore a Jordan jersey. Thomas, a Chicago native, did not like the fact that Jordan has become so popular in his city.

"Isiah goes home, and his nephew is wearing a Bulls jersey, a Michael Jordan Bulls jersey. He said, 'Hey, what you doing?' 'We in Chicago. That’s my team.' It's his nephew. He was not really understanding that the great Isiah Thomas plays for Detroit, we don't wear that. We wear this," Salley said.

