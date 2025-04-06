Jordyn Woods drops 3-word reaction as hip-hop mogul Master P's son Mercy Miller & Houston shock Cooper Flagg’s Duke

March Madness is in full swing, and Jordyn Woods joined the action. On Saturday, the reality TV star reacted to Mercy Miller and Houston Cougars' shocker against the tournament favorites Duke Blue Devils.

On her Instagram story, Woods posted a picture of rapper Master P's son, Mercy Miller, during a postgame interview. Tagging the Cougars guard, she hyped him for securing an important win.

"Wowwww lets go @mercymiller!!!!" She wrote.

Woods hypes up Mercy Miller after his team secures a big win. (Credits: @jordynwoods/Instagram)

The Houston Cougars delivered a shocker Saturday after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four of the D1 NCAA tournament. With Cooper Flagg on their lineup, they were among the favorites to win the tournaments.

The Duke star guard is projected to be the number one overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. However, despite a 27-point performance, Flagg couldn't help his team advance to the next round.

Woods shares a selfie from the Knicks vs Hawks game on Saturday. (Credits: @jordynwoods/Instagram)

Jordyn Woods' praise for Miller comes after she attended her boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns' game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The reality TV star shared a picture of herself sitting courtside at the State Farm Arena. With her lady luck in attendance, KAT helped the Knicks secure a 121–105 win with a 30-point performance.

Karl Anthony-Towns' gf Jordyn Woods teases fans on her next merch drop with pictures of her stunning outfit

Jordyn Woods teased her 11.9 million Instagram followers about her next merchandise drop with pictures of herself in a new outfit. On Thursday, on Instagram, the Knicks star's girlfriend shared photos of her in a new outfit. The outfit is a full-sleeved one-piece dress in a graphite black shade with a unique take on the shark boots fashion.

In the caption of her post, Woods asked her fans if they could guess the next launch of her "Woods by Jordyn" brand.

"So do you guys think any of you guessed right on the next @woodsbyjordyn launch"

Woods owns a clothing brand named "Woods by Jordyn," which deals in designer women's dresses. According to the brand's website, the clothing brand's mission is to empower and make the wearer feel like a masterpiece in the skin they have

