Jordyn Woods to get self-written anniversary song for beau Karl-Anthony Towns on streams: "Gonna try to get in on Apple Music asap"

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves may have just been eliminated from the playoffs; however, he has other things to look forward to. As his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, indicated on her Instagram last week, the couple is celebrating their anniversary. At the time of the Instagram post, Woods mentioned that she had written a song for Towns.

While she has yet to release the full song, she said on Saturday that she would try to get the song added to Apple Music soon. In the song, which is titled Be With You, Woods sings about her relationship with Towns.

Since releasing the snippet of the song, several outlets and fans have continued to wonder whether or not she would be releasing the full song publicly. On Saturday, following the Minnesota Timberwolves' elimination in the playoffs on Thursday night, Woods dropped an update:

"Ok I keep seeing people talk about the song! Gonna try to get in on Apple Music asap."

Despite the latest update about wanting to make sure the song was available on Apple Music, Woods hasn't dropped a release date. Despite both the online personality and producer, MyGuyMars, sharing a preview, neither has given a release date for the track.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are celebrating their four-year anniversary on May 21. On the occasion, she shared a snippet of a song fitting for the occasion.

"4 years with my Bestfriend. ❤️ here’s a snippet of a song I wrote for him 🔥🥲🙃," she wrote in the caption.

The pair have been together since 2020 and have continued to be a stable force in each other's lives ever since. In an interview with Extra after announcing their relationship, Woods indicated that one of the things that instantly brought them close was the fact that both lost their parents at young ages.

Since then, they have continued to build on their relationship. As Woods explained in a separate interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, the couple have been through a lot together and have continued to be there for one another through the good times and the bad.

"We've been through a lot together. We've seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation,” she said.

On the flip side, Karl-Anthony Towns indicated in the same interview with PEOPLE that after seeing how much of an impact a good woman has on a man, he's appreciative of Woods.

"I’ve seen the impact that good women have on men’s lives, and I'm just blessed that I saw that firsthand before I got with Jordyn so that I could learn to appreciate her," Towns said.

With their four-year anniversary now past, it will be interesting to see when Jordyn Woods gets her song published on Apple Music.